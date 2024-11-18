Rory McIlroy Proves Fierce Loyalty To Caddie With Heartfelt Message In Race To Dubai Victory Speech
Addressing Harry Diamond after winning the Race To Dubai, McIlroy thanked his best friend and called any stick he had received this year "unwarranted"
After winning a sixth Race To Dubai title on Sunday, Rory McIlroy took to the microphone on the 18th green at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course and began thanking family and friends, officials and sponsors, fans and his fellow players for playing a part in another memorable season.
McIlroy played 27 tournaments this year and triumphed in four of them while also possessing a top-10 position in 10 other events - four of which were runner-up places.
And through it all, there was one particular person who had enjoyed or endured a front-row seat to every single moment - his best friend and caddie, Harry Diamond.
McIlroy was quick to highlight Diamond's positive contribution in 2024, not just when things were sparkling on course, but also when the going got really tough.
To those who believe McIlroy is a genius on good days and bad days must be at least partially the fault of his looper, the World No.3 says that is rubbish.
No man gets more flack in golf than Harry, nice touch by @McIlroyRory here giving him some well deserved credit 🤝🤝🤝 pic.twitter.com/AyaqDeqdBANovember 17, 2024
Part way through his victory speech on Sunday, McIlroy made sure he addressed the caddie-sized elephant in the room and publicly gave Diamond his just desserts after another excellent season.
The 35-year-old said of his fellow Northern Irishman: "Seven years, I guess, now. He gets his fair share of stick, which is not warranted. He's an amazing caddie. He's the best friend that I could ever ask for and... thanks mate."
The final few words from McIlroy were uttered through a shakier voice than before, pointing to the genuine emotion felt by a player who appears super-human at times.
It remains to be seen whether McIlroy will purchase any kind of present for Diamond, just as Sahith Theegala did when surprising his long-time bagman, Carl Smith with his dream Rolex watch following the American's best year to date.
But even if no physical gift is forthcoming, McIlroy's brief message of gratitude to his own caddie will ensure Diamond knows just how much he is valued.
It was not the first time the four-time Major winner had experienced a wobbling bottom lip, either, with McIlroy having only just stated what it meant to equal Seve Ballesteros in terms of the number of European Tour Order of Merit titles.
"For me to be mentioned in the same breath, I'm very proud." 🥹McIlroy on matching Seve Ballesteros' six Race to Dubai titles 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eaSXpUifCvNovember 17, 2024
Speaking to Sky Sports' Tim Barter immediately after holing the winning putt at the DP World Tour Championship, a watery-eyed McIlroy said: "Yeah, it's really cool.
"I think everyone knows what Seve means to European golf and to Ryder Cup players. European Ryder Cup locker room, all we have are quotes of Seve. We had a changing room with Seve's shirt from '95, the last Ryder Cup he played (tearing up).
"He means so much to European golf, and for me to be mentioned in the same breath, I'm very proud."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
