Sahith Theegala Gifts Caddie $50,000 Watch After Best Season To Date
After finishing third in the FedEx Cup standings, Theegala gifted a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch to his caddie, who has been with him since his rookie season
The relationship between a caddie and player plays a pivotal role in success and, following an incredible run of results, it's clear what the influence of Carl Smith plays on World No.13 Sahith Theegala.
Smith has been caddying since 2015 and, in that time, his main success has come with Theegala, who finished third in the FedEx Cup standings in 2024, claiming $8.5 million in the process.
Such is the impact of Smith on Theegala's game, the American rewarded his caddie with an unbelievable gift, specifically a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch, which sells for around $50,000 and is the dream watch for his bagman!
🥹⌚️ #GIFTSahith gave his caddie Carl his dream watch. Stay for the whole reaction, it’s awesome.(Via: @jujurchan) pic.twitter.com/VNjyIG2NneNovember 16, 2024
In the video, we see Smith ask "this isn’t for me, is it?” as he opens the case but, shortly after, Theegala makes it clear that the watch is for him, stating "yeah, it is. You earned it. It was a lot of hard work.”
Taking the watch out the box, Smith can be seen trying it on and, in a moment of shock, the caddie states: “Even if you didn’t get me anything, and even if you just say, ‘thank you,’ it makes me want to show up and work harder every day."
As mentioned, Smith has caddied for Theegala since his rookie season on the PGA Tour in 2021-22 and, throughout that time, has been present for the American's wins at the QBE Shootout and Fortinet Championship, with Theegala securing a near $19 million in career earnings.
It's not the first time Theegala has shown his personality. At the Tour Championship in August, the American showed remarkable honesty after he incurred a two-shot penalty for the incident in a bunker, with the American thinking he moved some sand on his backswing before finding the fairway to the left of the green.
Much of his positivity and honesty comes from his parents, Karuna and Muralidhar, who have regularly been seen cheering on their son and various other Tour players.
For example, golf coach Michael Beard previously stated to Arizona Central: “Murli’s the best. He’s not only positive for his son but he’s positive for his other playing partners. If they are playing with Sahith, golfers can always expect some applause and words of encouragement from Muralidhar."
