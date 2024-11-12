Tim Barter Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Sky Sports Broadcaster

Tim Barter has been a mainstay of the Sky Sports golf team for over 30 years, while he has also coached some of the biggest names in the game.

Here are 10 things to know about the reporter.

1. In an interview with the PGA, Tim Barter explained he began his career as an assistant professional at the Downshire Golf Club in Berkshire at the age of 16.

2. Three years later, he earned a European Tour card but soon realized his strengths lay elsewhere, leading him to focus on becoming a club pro.

3. In pursuit of that ambition, he observed the work of renowned coaches including David Leadbetter and Hank Haney.

4. He got his first job as a club pro at Hartley Wintney Golf Club in Hampshire in 1983.

5. Barter has coached several top players through the years, including Seve Ballesteros and Andrew Coltart.

6. He has been a fixture on Sky Sports’ golf broadcast team for over three decades after joining in April 1993.

7. He has also coached LIV Golf’s Richard Bland for over two decades.

8. After Bland became the oldest first-time DP World Tour winner aged 48 with victory at the 2021 Betfred British Masters, Barter interviewed him for Sky Sports, and the pair ended up in tears.

Tim Barter has coached Richard Bland for over two decades (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Before the 2024 International Series England, Bland revealed Barter thinks he should be paid less by him because he doesn’t require as much coaching as in the past.

He told reporters: "We have this argument now that he feels like he should be paid less because he's not doing as much work.”

He added: "I say to him, 'Look, we've had plenty of times when we first started where we would do a lot of work and you weren't getting paid because I wasn't playing well enough to earn any money.' So, it's kind of - we're both reaping the rewards now."

10. One of Barter’s biggest coaching influences is Butch Harmon.