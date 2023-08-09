Rory McIlroy And Jon Rahm Secure European Ryder Cup Slots

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is now just a matter of weeks away, and Luke Donald’s Team Europe has its first two confirmed members.

Thanks to their standings in the European points list, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have officially qualified for the team.

Despite enduring another year without a Major win, McIlroy has had an otherwise impressive year so far. After beginning the year with a win in the Dubai Desert Classic, he followed that up with top 10 finishes in three of the four Majors and victory in the Genesis Scottish Open to hold down second in the world rankings.

Because of that, it’s no surprise that the 34-year-old will make his seventh consecutive appearance in the match, which will take place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome in September.

McIlroy also has a solid Ryder Cup record, with a points tally of 14 thanks to winning 12 and halving four of his 28 matches.

McIlroy’s greatest successes in the tournament so far have come in singles matches, with victories against Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, while among his four times on the winning team was the famous 2012 Miracle of Medinah.

Confirmation of Rahm’s involvement was equally expected after a hugely impressive 2023 that has included four wins, one of which was his first Masters title.

Rahm stands just one place beneath McIlroy in the world rankings and is another player sure to be a huge asset to Donald as he attempts to guide Europe to victory for the first time since 2018.

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy were teammates at the 2021 match (Image credit: Getty Images)

This will mark the Spaniard’s third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance. He was on the winning team at Le Golf National in 2018, before the US wrestled back the trophy at Whistling Straits two years ago. Meanwhile, he has won four and halved one of his eight matches to date.

Among Rahm’s Ryder Cup highlights so far was his very first point five years ago, when he beat Tiger Woods 2&1 in his singles match.

The confirmation of McIlroy and Rahm’s inclusion in the team comes after Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark guaranteed their places in Zach Johnson’s US team.

As for Donald, he can expect four more to qualify automatically before he makes his six captains picks that will complete his team of 12 for the match that starts on 29 September.