'I Hit A Bit Of A Wall' - Rory McIlroy Says He Plans To Reduce Schedule In 2025
The 35-year-old has admitted that his packed schedule in 2024 has taken a toll and that he won't be making quite as many starts next year
Rory McIlroy plans to reduce the number of tournaments he plays next year after a punishing schedule throughout 2024.
The 35-year-old began the year with two events in Dubai before preparations for April’s Masters started in earnest, with McIlroy adding the Valero Texas Open and the Cognizant Classic to his already busy schedule as he attempted to complete his career Grand Slam at the Augusta National Major.
McIlroy fell short of that dream, but despite that disappointment, afterwards, he admitted he was “loving golf at the moment,” and sure enough, the busy schedule continued.
There was success along the way, too, with wins at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry and at the Wells Fargo Championship, but his only notable break came with a four-week reset after the crushing disappointment of defeat to Bryson DeChambeau at June's US Open.
Following his finish of 12th at the Tour Championship, McIlroy still has commitments this year, including the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth later this month, but he admitted afterwards that he couldn’t keep up the pace in 2025.
He said: “Yeah. My season is not over, obviously. I've still got five events left to play. But yeah, it's been - I feel like the tournaments came thick and fast, and obviously with the Olympics thrown in there, as well, this year, it sort of condensed everything a bit.
“It's been a long season, and I'm going to just have to think about trying to build in a few extra breaks here and there next year and going forward because I felt like I hit a bit of a wall sort of post-US Open, and still feel a little bit of that hangover.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Despite that, McIlroy’s form has generally held up well since his Pinehurst No.2 near-miss, including top-five finishes at the Genesis Scottish Open and while representing Ireland at the Olympics.
However, his six-tournament run since July also included another disappointment at a Major, with a missed cut at The Open, adding to the sense that his tactic of loading his schedule had only been partially successful.
When asked how many tournaments he will have played by the end of the year, McIlroy replied: “27.”
He was then asked how many is too many. His answer was the same: “27.” He continued: “I'm usually sort of like a 22 sort of person. But again, that was when I was sort of in my 20s and didn't have the responsibilities that I do now.”
So, how many events can we expect McIlroy to play in 2025? He answered that too: “I'm going to try to cut it back to like 18 or 20 a year going forward, I think.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Ludvig Aberg Set For Surgery On Problem That Has 'Bothered Him Since Spring'
The Swede could return to play "on a limited schedule" in 2024 after opting to have arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Much Each Player Won At The Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler eased to victory at the Tour Championship to earn $25m, but there were some handsome payouts for the others in the field for the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Set For Surgery On Problem That Has 'Bothered Him Since Spring'
The Swede could return to play "on a limited schedule" in 2024 after opting to have arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Much Each Player Won At The Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler eased to victory at the Tour Championship to earn $25m, but there were some handsome payouts for the others in the field for the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale
By Mike Hall Published
-
Watch: World No.1 Scottie Scheffler Hits Shank At Tour Championship
Scheffler had his march towards the title checked by an uncharacteristic error from a bunker in the final round of the East Lake tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Wins Tour Championship And Scoops $25 Million First Prize
The World No.1 carded a four-under-par final round to secure the Tour Championship trophy, with Scheffler capping off his season in style
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Sahith Theegala Explains Why He Called Penalty On Himself During Crucial Tour Championship Passage
The American showed remarkable honesty after he incurred a two-shot penalty for the incident in a bunker on the third hole at East Lake
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Scottie Scheffler leads by five with a round of the PGA Tour's finale remaining, as the World No.1 hopes to cap off his incredible 2024 with a $25 million win
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jordan Spieth Confirms Successful Surgery On Long-Standing Wrist Injury
The three-time Major winner confirmed on social media that he has had surgery on his left wrist after being bothered by it for over 15 months
By Mike Hall Published
-
How The Final Leaderboard At The Tour Championship Would Look Without The Staggered Start
Scottie Scheffler secured a first FedEx Cup title on Sunday, with the World No.1 scooping the $25 million first prize at East Lake Golf Club
By Matt Cradock Last updated