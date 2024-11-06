Fresh Drone Images Show Progress Of Augusta National Clean-Up Operation Following Hurricane Helene
Per photos via Eureka Earth on X, several holes at Augusta National appear very different to normal after damage to the course caused by Hurricane Helene
Fresh drone images courtesy of Eureka Earth appear to show the latest progress of Augusta National Golf Club's clean-up operation following damage caused by Hurricane Helene earlier this year.
The extreme weather front struck Florida's 'Big Bend' region during late September and has reportedly contributed to at least 228 deaths since, also damaging thousands of homes and wreaking havoc on vast areas of the natural landscape.
Winds of up to 70mph and excessive amounts of rain caused more than 200,000 residents to lose power, while it created significant problems for the home of The Masters as well.
Pictures posted to social media in the immediate aftermath exhibited dozens of fallen trees down Washington Road and Magnolia Lane plus an overflowing Rae's Creek, which flows right through the heart of Amen Corner.
At the time, X user @ed_bodenhamer - owner of said drone images - said that the 16th hole was "wrecked" after trees had fallen around the edge and onto the green and that his other shots highlighted damage which was "represented pretty much across the entire course.”
⛳🌀👀 Before-and-after images from our photo library show some of Hurricane Helene's effects on Augusta National Golf Club.( 📸©30MAY2024 EurekaEarth) ( 📸©19OCT2024 EurekaEarth)#TheMasters #Masters2025 pic.twitter.com/uHmSwBi6w6November 5, 2024
Speaking to X user @EurekaEarthPlus about the method of fixing issues caused by uprooted trees, renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio said: "Having trees fall on your green, what does that mean? You pick up the trees, you fill in the divots and holes they left. Then you re-sod and you’re ready to go."
The project to repair any damage and ensure the first Major of the year takes place on time began as soon as it was possible, according to Augusta National chairman, Fred Ridley.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Two images shared by Eureka Earth in early November claimed to show a before and after look at the area around the 16th green, with circa 50% fewer trees shading the putting surface and 17th tee box as well as restoration work on the 16th green.
The former photo, taken on May 30, 2024, highlighted the usual work undertaken by Augusta National ground staff in the weeks and months after The Masters has finished while the second reflected a very tidy Augusta National - albeit with a lot less shrubbery framing the holes. That was said to have been taken on October 19, 2024.
It was a similar picture by the 11th, too, as the three standalone pines which watched over many an iconic moment appear to be absent from the updated bird's-eye-view image.
At the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in October, the Augusta National chairman assured golf fans that the club was planning to open as soon as possible and certainly before the 2025 Major season begins on April 10.
💚⛳👀 A closer look at No. 11 - White Dogwood three weeks after Hurricane #Helene #AmenCorner ( 📸©19OCT2024 EurekaEarth)#TheMasters #Masters2025🛩️📷sponsored by @AugPropTransfer pic.twitter.com/swmIX8ri2MOctober 29, 2024
Mr Ridley said: “As far as the golf course, it really was affected just as the rest of the community was – there was a lot of damage and we have a lot of people working hard to get us back up and running.
"We don't really know exactly what that's going to mean, but I can tell you if it’s humanly possible, we will be back in business sooner rather than later. The Masters will be held, it will be on the dates it’s scheduled to be held.”
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Frederic Lacroix Facts: 10 Things To Know About The French Golfer
Get to know the life and career of DP World Tour winner Frederic Lacroix better...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Who Is Niklas Norgaard's Caddie?
Kasper Broch Estrup helped Nikas Norgaard to the biggest win of his professional career in 2024 – here’s what we know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion Confirms He Will Give Up Major Starts In Favor Of Immediate DP World Tour Chance
China's Wenyi Ding confirmed he will be leaving college and giving up starts at The Masters and The Open Championship in favor of immediately starting his pro career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'A Lot Of Damage' To Augusta National But Masters Expected To Be Held As Planned
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley says The Masters will be staged on time despite extensive damage to the course caused by Hurricane Helene
By Paul Higham Published
-
This Much-Loved Masters Feature Just Made Its Full LIV Golf Debut
The 'Any Shot, Any Time' feature officially launched on the LIV Golf app in Andalucia as Sergio Garcia claimed victory at Valderrama
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Are Masters Champions Exempt For Life?
Winning the Masters comes with a lifetime exemption to future tournaments
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
The Amateur Playing In His Seventh Major And Third Masters This Week
Career amateur Stewart Hagestad has made it back to Augusta National after another US Mid-Am victory
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Scheffler The New Tiger? Time For Woods To Say Goodbye? 10 Takeaways From The 2024 Masters
We highlight ten of the key stories to come from the 88th edition of the Masters
By Michael Weston Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood Banks Huge Sum For Local Augusta Caddie After Englishman's Best Masters Result
Gray Moore is a former Augusta National caddie master who was helping Fleetwood out after his regular caddie Ian Finnis was forced to stay home
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Eight Masters Contenders In The Field For This Week's $20 Million RBC Heritage
There's no respite for the world's elite as, following the Masters, the PGA Tour circuit moves to Harbour Town and the RBC Heritage
By Matt Cradock Published