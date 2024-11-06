Fresh Drone Images Show Progress Of Augusta National Clean-Up Operation Following Hurricane Helene

Fresh drone images courtesy of Eureka Earth appear to show the latest progress of Augusta National Golf Club's clean-up operation following damage caused by Hurricane Helene earlier this year.

The extreme weather front struck Florida's 'Big Bend' region during late September and has reportedly contributed to at least 228 deaths since, also damaging thousands of homes and wreaking havoc on vast areas of the natural landscape.

Winds of up to 70mph and excessive amounts of rain caused more than 200,000 residents to lose power, while it created significant problems for the home of The Masters as well.

Pictures posted to social media in the immediate aftermath exhibited dozens of fallen trees down Washington Road and Magnolia Lane plus an overflowing Rae's Creek, which flows right through the heart of Amen Corner.

At the time, X user @ed_bodenhamer - owner of said drone images - said that the 16th hole was "wrecked" after trees had fallen around the edge and onto the green and that his other shots highlighted damage which was "represented pretty much across the entire course.”

⛳🌀👀 Before-and-after images from our photo library show some of Hurricane Helene's effects on Augusta National Golf Club.( 📸©30MAY2024 EurekaEarth) ( 📸©19OCT2024 EurekaEarth)#TheMasters #Masters2025 pic.twitter.com/uHmSwBi6w6November 5, 2024

Speaking to X user @EurekaEarthPlus about the method of fixing issues caused by uprooted trees, renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio said: "Having trees fall on your green, what does that mean? You pick up the trees, you fill in the divots and holes they left. Then you re-sod and you’re ready to go."

The project to repair any damage and ensure the first Major of the year takes place on time began as soon as it was possible, according to Augusta National chairman, Fred Ridley.

Two images shared by Eureka Earth in early November claimed to show a before and after look at the area around the 16th green, with circa 50% fewer trees shading the putting surface and 17th tee box as well as restoration work on the 16th green.

The former photo, taken on May 30, 2024, highlighted the usual work undertaken by Augusta National ground staff in the weeks and months after The Masters has finished while the second reflected a very tidy Augusta National - albeit with a lot less shrubbery framing the holes. That was said to have been taken on October 19, 2024.

A view of the 11th green during the final round of The Masters in April 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a similar picture by the 11th, too, as the three standalone pines which watched over many an iconic moment appear to be absent from the updated bird's-eye-view image.

At the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in October, the Augusta National chairman assured golf fans that the club was planning to open as soon as possible and certainly before the 2025 Major season begins on April 10.

💚⛳👀 A closer look at No. 11 - White Dogwood three weeks after Hurricane #Helene #AmenCorner ( 📸©19OCT2024 EurekaEarth)#TheMasters #Masters2025🛩️📷sponsored by @AugPropTransfer pic.twitter.com/swmIX8ri2MOctober 29, 2024

Mr Ridley said: “As far as the golf course, it really was affected just as the rest of the community was – there was a lot of damage and we have a lot of people working hard to get us back up and running.

"We don't really know exactly what that's going to mean, but I can tell you if it’s humanly possible, we will be back in business sooner rather than later. The Masters will be held, it will be on the dates it’s scheduled to be held.”