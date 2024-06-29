Rocket Mortgage Classic Tee Times - Round Three
Due to expected inclement weather, Saturday’s third-round tee times at the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be slightly earlier than expected, with a two-tee start in play for Saturday
Going into the weekend of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, it's Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai who sit at the top of the leaderboard, with both men at 13-under-par, two clear of a number of names.
Bhatia has enjoyed an excellent run of form in 2024, securing a second PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open, with the 22-year-old also earning a top 10 result at the Travelers Championship.
Rai, on the other hand, is yet to win on the PGA Tour circuit, but has been one of the more consistent performers in 2024, missing just four cuts in 17 events, with the Englishman carding seven top 25s in that time period.
The pair start two shots clear of the likes of Cameron Young, who became the 13th player in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59 at last week's Travelers Championship. He sits in a four-way tie for third, whilst 26 players sit within five of the leaders.
Due to expected inclement weather, Saturday’s third-round tee times at the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be slightly earlier than expected, with a two-tee start in play, as the leaders tee off at 1pm local time (EDT).
ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC - NOTABLE GROUPS
EST (BST)
Round Three
- 10th Tee - 10.48am (15.48pm): Ryan Fox, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler
- 1st Tee - 11.32am (16.32pm): Nick Dunlap, Dylan Wu, Will Zalatoris
- 1st Tee - 13.00pm (18.00pm): Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery
ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE
EST (BST)
1ST TEE
- 10.48am (15.48pm): Ben Silverman, Vince Whaley, Justin Lower
- 10.59am (15.59pm): David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Luke Clanton (a)
- 11.10am (16.10pm): Bud Cauley, Davis Thompson, Ben Kohles
- 11.21am (16.21pm): Chris Kirk, Nick Hardy, Andrew Novak
- 11.32am (16.32pm): Nick Dunlap, Dylan Wu, Will Zalatoris
- 11.43am (16.43pm): Michael Kim, Robby Shelton, Hayden Springer
- 11.54am (16.54pm): Zach Johnson, Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12.05pm (17.05pm): Roger Sloan, Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun
- 12.16pm (17.16pm): Neal Shipley, Joe Highsmith, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12.27pm (17.27pm): Jake Knapp, Wesley Bryan, Sam Stevens
- 12.38pm (17.38pm): Eric Cole, Cam Davis, Joel Dahmen
- 12.49pm (17.49pm): Troy Merritt, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Young
- 13.00pm (18.00pm): Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery
ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE
EST (BST)
10TH TEE
- 10.48am (15.48pm): Ryan Fox, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler
- 10.59am (15.59pm): Matti Schmid, Patton Kizzire, Ben Griffin
- 11.10am (16.10pm): Rico Hoey, Aaron Baddeley, Nate Lashley
- 11.21am (16.21pm): Hayden Buckley, Kevin Streelman, Ryan McCormick
- 11.32am (16.32pm): Maverick McNealy, Blaine Hale, Jr, Carl Yuan
- 11.43am (16.43pm): Max Greyserman, Peter Malnati, Taylor Moore
- 11.54am (16.54pm): Callum Tarren, Patrick Fishburn, Harry Hall
- 12.05pm (17.05pm): Chris Gotterup, Taylor Pendrith, Nico Echavarria
- 12.16pm (17.16pm): Mark Hubbard, Pierceson Coody, Ryan Moore
- 12.27pm (17.27pm): Brandon Wu, Kevin Yu, Davis Riley
- 12.38pm (17.38pm): Luke List, Beau Hossler, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12.49pm (17.49pm): Chandler Phillips, Nicholas Lindheim, Ben James (a)
HOW TO WATCH THE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC IN THE US
All times EST
Saturday 29th June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
Sunday 30th June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
HOW TO WATCH THE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC IN THE UK
All times BST
Saturday 29th June: 5.00pm-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-1.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 30th June: 4.30pm-11.p0am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
