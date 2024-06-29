Going into the weekend of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, it's Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai who sit at the top of the leaderboard, with both men at 13-under-par, two clear of a number of names.

Bhatia has enjoyed an excellent run of form in 2024, securing a second PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open, with the 22-year-old also earning a top 10 result at the Travelers Championship.

Bhatia celebrates his Valero Texas Open win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rai, on the other hand, is yet to win on the PGA Tour circuit, but has been one of the more consistent performers in 2024, missing just four cuts in 17 events, with the Englishman carding seven top 25s in that time period.

The pair start two shots clear of the likes of Cameron Young, who became the 13th player in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59 at last week's Travelers Championship. He sits in a four-way tie for third, whilst 26 players sit within five of the leaders.

Due to expected inclement weather, Saturday’s third-round tee times at the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be slightly earlier than expected, with a two-tee start in play, as the leaders tee off at 1pm local time (EDT).

Rai during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC - NOTABLE GROUPS

EST (BST)

Round Three

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

10th Tee - 10.48am (15.48pm): Ryan Fox, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler 1st Tee - 11.32am (16.32pm): Nick Dunlap, Dylan Wu, Will Zalatoris

Nick Dunlap, Dylan Wu, Will Zalatoris 1st Tee - 13.00pm (18.00pm): Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery



ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE

EST (BST)

1ST TEE

10.48am (15.48pm): Ben Silverman, Vince Whaley, Justin Lower

Ben Silverman, Vince Whaley, Justin Lower 10.59am (15.59pm): David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Luke Clanton (a)

David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Luke Clanton (a) 11.10am (16.10pm): Bud Cauley, Davis Thompson, Ben Kohles

Bud Cauley, Davis Thompson, Ben Kohles 11.21am (16.21pm): Chris Kirk, Nick Hardy, Andrew Novak

Chris Kirk, Nick Hardy, Andrew Novak 11.32am (16.32pm): Nick Dunlap, Dylan Wu, Will Zalatoris

Nick Dunlap, Dylan Wu, Will Zalatoris 11.43am (16.43pm): Michael Kim, Robby Shelton, Hayden Springer

Michael Kim, Robby Shelton, Hayden Springer 11.54am (16.54pm): Zach Johnson, Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Hojgaard

Zach Johnson, Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Hojgaard 12.05pm (17.05pm): Roger Sloan, Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun

Roger Sloan, Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun 12.16pm (17.16pm): Neal Shipley, Joe Highsmith, Jhonattan Vegas

Neal Shipley, Joe Highsmith, Jhonattan Vegas 12.27pm (17.27pm): Jake Knapp, Wesley Bryan, Sam Stevens

Jake Knapp, Wesley Bryan, Sam Stevens 12.38pm (17.38pm): Eric Cole, Cam Davis, Joel Dahmen

Eric Cole, Cam Davis, Joel Dahmen 12.49pm (17.49pm): Troy Merritt, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Young

Troy Merritt, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Young 13.00pm (18.00pm): Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE

EST (BST)

10TH TEE

10.48am (15.48pm): Ryan Fox, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler 10.59am (15.59pm): Matti Schmid, Patton Kizzire, Ben Griffin

Matti Schmid, Patton Kizzire, Ben Griffin 11.10am (16.10pm): Rico Hoey, Aaron Baddeley, Nate Lashley

Rico Hoey, Aaron Baddeley, Nate Lashley 11.21am (16.21pm): Hayden Buckley, Kevin Streelman, Ryan McCormick

Hayden Buckley, Kevin Streelman, Ryan McCormick 11.32am (16.32pm): Maverick McNealy, Blaine Hale, Jr, Carl Yuan

Maverick McNealy, Blaine Hale, Jr, Carl Yuan 11.43am (16.43pm): Max Greyserman, Peter Malnati, Taylor Moore

Max Greyserman, Peter Malnati, Taylor Moore 11.54am (16.54pm): Callum Tarren, Patrick Fishburn, Harry Hall

Callum Tarren, Patrick Fishburn, Harry Hall 12.05pm (17.05pm): Chris Gotterup, Taylor Pendrith, Nico Echavarria

Chris Gotterup, Taylor Pendrith, Nico Echavarria 12.16pm (17.16pm): Mark Hubbard, Pierceson Coody, Ryan Moore

Mark Hubbard, Pierceson Coody, Ryan Moore 12.27pm (17.27pm): Brandon Wu, Kevin Yu, Davis Riley

Brandon Wu, Kevin Yu, Davis Riley 12.38pm (17.38pm): Luke List, Beau Hossler, Ryo Hisatsune

Luke List, Beau Hossler, Ryo Hisatsune 12.49pm (17.49pm): Chandler Phillips, Nicholas Lindheim, Ben James (a)

HOW TO WATCH THE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC IN THE US

All times EST

Saturday 29th June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 30th June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

HOW TO WATCH THE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC IN THE UK

All times BST

Saturday 29th June: 5.00pm-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-1.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 30th June: 4.30pm-11.p0am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)