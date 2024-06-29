9 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Rocket Mortgage Classic

Following on from a three week period that saw two Signature Events and the US Open, the Rocket Mortgage Classic still has a number of big names present, with Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai leading the tournament at 13-under-par.

Bhatia is enjoying yet another fine year on the Tour, with the young American following up his strong Travelers Championship showing with rounds of 64 and 67 to sit in a share of the lead with Rai, who had a 66 and 65 to sit at 13-under.

Bhatia's great run of form continues at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amongst the chasing pack is Cameron Young, who produced a 59 at last week's tournament, but just tailed off at the end as he still, somehow, searches for a first victory on the PGA Tour.

Young is one of the four names at 11-under, whilst crowd-favorite, Joel Dahmen, is at 10-under, alongside three others. Four shots back of the lead, at nine-under, include Wesley Bryan and recently turned professional, Neal Shipley, who is making his official PGA Tour debut in Detroit.

However, although several recognized names are in contention, a number of big names will be heading home from the Rocket Mortgage Classic, as they failed to make the four-under-par cutline.

Tom Kim (-3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 22-year-old went toe-to-toe with World No.1, and good friend, Scottie Scheffler, at the Travelers Championship last week, with Kim coming up just short as he was defeated at the first playoff hole.

At this week's event, which is his ninth tournament in a row, Kim could only card rounds of 73 and 68 and missed the cut by a single stroke. Whether tiredness played a part is unknown, but the missed cut is the first in his nine week stretch, with the South Korean producing two top 5 finishes during that time. He will now take a week off as he gears up for the final men's Major of 2024, The Open, in a few weeks time.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Michael Thorbjornsen (-3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The talented Michael Thorbjornsen made his professional debut at the Travelers Championship last week and finished tied 39th as he impressed at TPC River Highlands.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, though, the American could only produce a 68 and 73 to miss the weekend by one. Sitting at four-under following his first round, Thorbjornsen would rue a costly triple bogey at his 13th hole and, despite, three birdies in his final five holes, he would ultimately miss his first cut as a pro.

Francesco Molinari (-2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Famously, at this year's US Open, the former Major winner made a hole-in-one at his final hole on Friday to make the cut on the number. However, in Detroit, Molinari was unable to repeat that magic.

Shooting level-par on Thursday, his two-under on Friday meant he finished two back of the cutline, with the Italian missing his seventh cut of 2024 and fifth in his last six starts.

Daniel Berger (-2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a tied 21st finish at the US Open, it seemed that Berger had re-found some form as he made his first appearance since Pinehurst No.2. However, the American struggled on Thursday and Friday, carding rounds of 70 and 72 to miss the cut by two.

Robert MacIntyre (-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

MacIntyre's victory at the RBC Canadian Open will go down as one of the feel-good stories of 2024, with the Scot claiming his maiden PGA Tour victory with his dad, Dougie, on the bag.

Since his win, though, MacIntyre, missed the cut at the US Open, but did produce a fine performance to finish in a tie for 16th at the Travelers Championship. However, for this week, the 27-year-old could only card rounds of 71 and 72 to miss the weekend.

Miles Russell (E)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 15-year-old sensation grabbed headlines when he made the cut at a Korn Ferry Tour event back in April of this year, with Russell making his PGA Tour debut alongside a number of amateurs this week.

Despite firing a two-under 70 on Friday, with Russell four-under for the day at one point, the American couldn't make the weekend, as he missed the cut alongside the likes of fellow amateur, Jackson Koivun.

Stephan Jaeger (+1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stephan Jaegar is enjoying a fine 2024, with the German securing a first PGA Tour victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open. Since then, he's had a few top 20 finishes, but a 75 and 70 in Detroit meant Jaegar missed a fourth cut of the year.

Alex Noren (+2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Noren has been in fine-form of late, with the Swede carding nine top 25 finishes in his last 11 starts. However, at Detroit Golf Club, Noren produced a three-over-par second round of 75 to miss the cut by six shots, with the two-over-par score his third missed cut of 2024.

Gary Woodland (+2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former US Open winner produced a 70 and 76 to also finish at two-over-par, with Woodland firing five bogeys and a single birdie on Friday to finish well back of the cutline. It's his second missed cut in a row, and eighth of the year.