Rickie Fowler Makes Hole-In-One At Waste Management Phoenix Open
Fowler made the third ace of his professional career, holing a six-iron from 216 yards
Rickie Fowler has been enjoying a great return to form of late, with the American claiming two top 10 finishes, including a T11 placing at last week's Farmers Insurance Open.
Currently, at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Fowler finds himself near the top of the leaderboard, as he looks for yet another strong finish to help boost his World Ranking and position in the FedEx Cup standings. Certainly, on Sunday, shots like the one at the seventh would help jump him up places, as he produced a hole-in-one at the seventh hole.
Usually, at TPC Scottsdale, we see aces happening at the 16th hole, or at least hope to see it at the hole with a near 20,000 fans surrounding the layout. However, at the WM Phoenix Open, spectators were treated to a hole-in-one at the seventh hole, arguably the toughest of the par 3s on the course.
Beginning the day, Fowler started four back of Scottie Scheffler and, after a bogey and a birdie in his first three holes, he was certainly not making any inroads on his fellow countryman.
Last year, Fowler returned back to his old swing coach Butch Harmon and, over the past month, it's become evident that his swing is getting back to what we were used to seeing some five years ago. At the seventh hole, that appeared to be the case as he fired a six-iron into the air, with it landing gently on the green and rolling into the centre of the cup.
Although his reaction was pretty muted, you could see the raised smile as he high-fived his caddie and members in the group, with the hole-in-one the third of his professional career.
Knowing the reputation the WM Phoenix Open has, especially with it being on a Super Bowl weekend, we can't imagine the bar tab will be cheap for Rickie but, as you can probably imagine, I'm sure he doesn't really care!
