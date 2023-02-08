Cost Of Attending Phoenix Open And Super Bowl A Staggering $10,000+

For many of the world’s sports fans, Arizona will quite simply be the only place to be over the coming days.

Not only is one of the highlights of the PGA Tour season, the WM Phoenix Open, taking place at TPC Scottsdale in the state, but just 30 miles away, this year’s Super Bowl between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be held on Sunday.

Considering the cost of attending high-profile sports events, that will have left many facing a choice between which to attend. However, bookies.com (opens in new tab) has taken things a step further by figuring out what the lowest possible cost would be to attend all four days of the WM Phoenix Open before heading to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

The bottom line is that you could get your fill of two of the biggest sporting events 2023 has to offer for $10,209.20. That includes tickets to all four days of the WM Phoenix Open, at $250, some Air BnB accommodation in the area for $1,389 and internal flights from Chicago, costing $407.

They also add car rental costs of $875.60 and other expenses, including car parking at both venues, concessions ($100 for the four days at TPC Scottsdale to spend on refreshments including beer to - hopefully - avoid throwing and $47.40 for similar at the Super Bowl). By far the most eye-watering cost, though, is the Super Bowl ticket itself. That will set you back an incredible $7,040.

The issue of fans planning to attend both events is something Rory McIlroy, who's in the field this week, has also considered. He said: "It's amazing. I mean, to have two of these huge events in the same city on the same weekend, it's going to be really interesting because I feel like Saturday here is going to be a huge day in terms of the numbers and everything, and it'll be interesting to see what Sunday is like with people obviously wanting to get to the Super Bowl.

"But that stadium can only hold a certain number of people, where obviously this golf course can hold a lot more than that. Yeah, hopefully Sunday doesn't feel too much quieter than Saturday."

Of course, that’s without taking into account the logistics of getting to both. Metro Phoenix airports are expecting over 4,000 more take-offs and landings than usual, thanks in part to the abundance of celebrities, corporate VIPs and others using private jets. That includes Scottsdale Airport, located just 2.2 miles from TPC Scottsdale, which is expecting double its arrivals and departures as fans fly in to see some of the world’s best players compete.

As if to highlight just how big a deal the next few days are in the sporting calendar, you only have to look at the line-up of celebrities for the WM Phoenix Open pro-am, which reads like a who’s who of the great and good of US sport. It includes former football stars JJ Watt, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Larry Fitzgerald and Adam Thielen, women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd, former baseball stars Mike Schmidt and Alex Rodriguez, and former swimmer Michael Phelps.

Taking everything together, there's little doubt that attending either the WM Phoenix Open or the Super Bowl would probably be enough to be the highlight of most people’s years. However, for those who can afford both, it promises to go down as a weekend for the ages.