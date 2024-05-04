Report: Two-Time Major Winner Collin Morikawa Back Working With Childhood Coach Following Brief Split
According to reports, Morikawa has returned to coach Rick Sessinghaus, with the pair not working together since the 2023 Ryder Cup
A coach is one of the most crucial parts of a professional's golf game. Not only are they an expert pair of eyes, but they often know the player's swing better than the player him or herself.
Since the age of eight, Collin Morikawa had been working with Rick Sessinghaus, a PGA coach and Doctor of Applied Sports Psychology, with the pair splitting around the time of the 2023 Ryder Cup. Now though, it appears the duo are back working together.
First reported by Dan Rapaport, Morikawa has added Sessinghaus just a few weeks out from the second men's Major of the year, the PGA Championship, which Morikawa claimed himself back in 2020.
Under Sessinghaus, the American has picked up five PGA Tour wins, including two Major championships. However, following a two-year winless draught, Morikawa revealed at the 2023 Hero World Challenge that he had split with Sessinghaus before the Ryder Cup, claiming: “What I saw kind of over the past two years wasn’t to my expectations.”
Claiming that Sessinghaus was "more than just a coach" and a "really good friend", Morikawa then started working with swing coach Mark Blackburn, who also works with the likes of Max Homa and Justin Rose. In the very first event of working together, the ZOZO Championship, Morikawa added a sixth PGA Tour title to his CV.
Some news—Collin Morikawa is back working with coach Rick Sessinghaus, whom he worked with from age 8 up until right before the 2023 Ryder Cup. After a brief period apart they’re back together. Morikawa won 2 majors and reached world no. 2 while working with Sessinghaus. pic.twitter.com/8iUFs6kMAYMay 3, 2024
The honeymoon period didn't seem to last, though, and following just one top 10 finish at The Sentry in 2024, Morikawa split with Blackburn prior to The Masters, an event he actually finished with a share of third place.
Speaking to Golfweek following the event, Morikawa did reveal that he spoke to Sessinghaus a few times but did not confirm whether the pair were rejoining. Now though, after a solo ninth finish at the RBC Heritage and a tie for 23rd at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Morikawa is seemingly back with his former coach.
