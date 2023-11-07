Report: Collin Morikawa Splits With Childhood Coach And Achieves Immediate Results

Two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa has reportedly split with his coach of almost 20 years, Rick Sessinghaus.

The pair had worked together since Morikawa was just eight years old and Sessinghaus had overseen his student's complete golfing journey from aspiring amateur to the top of the professional game - culminating in wins at the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2019, Morikawa had Sessinghaus at his side for each of his first three regular PGA Tour victories as well as his sensational win at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

But according to Barstool Sports' Dan Rapaport, the two went their separate ways just prior to Team Europe's 16.5-11.5 Ryder Cup victory at Marco Simone in early October.

Collin Morikawa and Rick Sesshinghaus had an incredible run. 18 years, since Collin was 8. Two major championships. But they stopped working together right before the Ryder Cup. Collin started working with Mark Blackburn (Max Homa, Justin Rose) recently. Won his first start.November 6, 2023 See more

There was no mention of the split by Morikawa on any of his social media platforms - nor in public - leading to Rapaport making the revelation over a month after the event.

After a short spell without a full-time mentor, Morikawa reportedly enlisted the help of Mark Blackburn and saw immediate results. Blackburn - who also works with Justin Rose and Max Homa - was said to be in the 26-year-old's corner for the first time as he won the recent Zozo Championship in Japan on the PGA Tour.

After lifting the trophy in a country that means so much to him, an emotional Morikawa said: “Yeah, it feels incredible. Every win's so different, and every experience, whether it's winning or losing, you learn a lot, but this one just meant the world.

“I mean, obviously having this kind of two-year drought, you know, just struggling at times, not really contending, to do what I did through this entire week, Thursday, Friday, and then how I started my round yesterday with a double bogey, it just -- that's the golf I miss playing. To see that and to see it again, it's very exciting just to close out this year and head into next year.”

That success snapped a two-year streak without a victory for Morikawa and appeared to validate all of the various swing and gear changes he had gone through to reach that moment.

The supremely-talented American will now hope he has turned a corner ahead of beginning the 2024 PGA Tour season and signing for Los Angeles Golf Club in the upcoming TGL.

Morikawa stated the moment he received a call from LAGC's management to confirm his team move "almost topped" his Ryder Cup call earlier in 2023.

He said: “I don't think I have ever answered a call like this. I just got chills through my body. I got my Ryder Cup call this year, but I think this tops it almost.

“We are going to make some history, I would love to be a part of the team. I can't wait to rep LA. We are going to do some great things.”