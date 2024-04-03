Report: Rory McIlroy Set For Late Arrival In Change To Masters Prep
The four-time Major champion is reportedly planning on arriving to Augusta late on Tuesday next week and skipping the par 3 contest
Rory McIlroy is reportedly planning a different strategy for this year's Masters.
The Northern Irishman, who needs the Green Jacket to complete the career grand slam, won't be arriving to Augusta National until late Tuesday of tournament week and is skipping the traditional Par 3 Contest according to Golfweek.
Reports also state the 34-year-old has enlisted to help of legendary swing coach Butch Harmon.
McIlroy played the Masters par 3 contest last year and in 2022, both times with close friend Shane Lowry. They were joined by Tommy Fleetwood in 2023 and Padraig Harrington in 2022 alongside their children in the much-loved family friendly event.
McIlroy made headlines last year after he and LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka played a practice round on the Tuesday of tournament week. That followed a Monday practice round with Tiger Woods.
He was out on the course again on the Wednesday before the par 3 contest, but the early arrival ultimately led to his second missed cut in the last three Masters tournaments and only the third of his career at Augusta.
He has tried various strategies leading into The Masters in previous years like playing the week before or taking time off to work on his game at home. This year he will have played nine tournaments before Augusta, which is the most of his entire career.
He has played just six times in the build-up to to the last two Masters so has three extra tournaments under his belt in a strategy that he'll hope will help him turn up with a match-sharp game.
|2024
|9
|2023
|6
|2022
|6
|2021
|8
|2020
|Postponed November Masters
|2019
|7
|2018
|8
|2017
|4
|2016
|7
|2015
|5
|2014
|6
|2013
|6
|2012
|5
|2011
|5
|2010
|6
|2009
|7
He made a trip to Augusta earlier this week on his way to the Valero Texas Open, where he'll get his final prep work done ahead of what is set to be a pressure-filled week in the year's first Major.
"I've done that a lot and it's really nice and I can certainly do that after the Masters, but when I do it before, I don't feel like I get a ton out of it," he said at the Players Championship on trips to Augusta with his father Gerry.
"Like in terms of like preparation for the week and actually getting into the mindset I need to get into. So maybe a quick pit stop on the way to San Antonio to play a practice round and spend some time."
McIlroy will make his 16th Masters start next week. He has recorded seven top-10 finishes including a best result of 2nd in 2022, where he holed a bunker shot on the 18th to post a final round 64. He also infamously held the lead after 63 holes in 2011 before a disastrous run of triple-single-double to start the back nine in what was a final round 80.
He went on to capture his maiden Major title two months later at the US Open where he won by eight strokes.
