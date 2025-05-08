Report: Rory McIlroy And Wife Erica Ready To Move Into New London Home
The McIlroys are reportedly ready to move into their new London home, with the family set to begin living there after the US Open
Rory McIlroy’s new London home is reportedly ready for him, his wife Erica Stoll and their daughter Poppy to move into.
Per The Telegraph’s Golf Correspondent James Corrigan, the family will be ready to start living in the property, which is said to be in Wentworth, Virginia Water near the English capital, following the US Open.
While McIlroy spends most of his season in the US on the PGA Tour, his new base will no doubt get plenty of use before, after and even during tournaments given his commitments in the UK, which includes a regular appearance at the DP World Tour’s flagship event, September’s BMW PGA Championship, which is held at Wentworth.
Before that is another UK-based event McIlroy has confirmed he will play, the Genesis Scottish Open, with The Open at Royal Portrush in McIlroy’s native Northern Ireland coming the week after. In September, McIlroy will play in the Amgen Irish Open at the K Club, while last year, he also played in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.
His Wentworth base is also a much friendlier location to commute to the UAE from when he tees it up in the DP World Tour Championship in November and the Dubai Desert Classic in January.
Even though McIlroy is likely to use the new home frequently in the coming months given his immediate schedule following the US Open, Corrigan also notes that he will keep his US home in South Florida.
Before this week’s Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Pennsylvania, McIlroy explained his trip to see his family following his historic Masters triumph included a visit to the new property. He said: “Yeah, we all went over as a family - Poppy, Erica, and I - firstly to London to see our new house there that we've been building for the last couple years. So that was fun to see that.”
He also told the Telegraph that it was ready to move into at the time, saying: “We could have stayed in it,” but instead the family travelled to Northern Ireland to visit his parents.
While McIlroy has no immediate plans to make the new home his primary base, The Telegraph reported in 2023 that the family could move from Florida to the home permanently once Poppy, who turns five in August, is at secondary school age.
A source told The Telegraph: “Erica and Rory love London and have decided this is where they see their future in a few years time. They will still have a base in Florida and, although there might be thoughts of scaling back on his schedule a bit by then, the private jet means he will still have the options of playing anywhere and everywhere.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
