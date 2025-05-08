Report: Rory McIlroy And Wife Erica Ready To Move Into New London Home

The McIlroys are reportedly ready to move into their new London home, with the family set to begin living there after the US Open

Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy
Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy are reportedly ready to move into their new London home
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy’s new London home is reportedly ready for him, his wife Erica Stoll and their daughter Poppy to move into.

Per The Telegraph’s Golf Correspondent James Corrigan, the family will be ready to start living in the property, which is said to be in Wentworth, Virginia Water near the English capital, following the US Open.

While McIlroy spends most of his season in the US on the PGA Tour, his new base will no doubt get plenty of use before, after and even during tournaments given his commitments in the UK, which includes a regular appearance at the DP World Tour’s flagship event, September’s BMW PGA Championship, which is held at Wentworth.

Before that is another UK-based event McIlroy has confirmed he will play, the Genesis Scottish Open, with The Open at Royal Portrush in McIlroy’s native Northern Ireland coming the week after. In September, McIlroy will play in the Amgen Irish Open at the K Club, while last year, he also played in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

Rory McIlroy takes a shot from the 18th tee at the BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy regularly plays in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His Wentworth base is also a much friendlier location to commute to the UAE from when he tees it up in the DP World Tour Championship in November and the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

Even though McIlroy is likely to use the new home frequently in the coming months given his immediate schedule following the US Open, Corrigan also notes that he will keep his US home in South Florida.

Before this week’s Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Pennsylvania, McIlroy explained his trip to see his family following his historic Masters triumph included a visit to the new property. He said: “Yeah, we all went over as a family - Poppy, Erica, and I - firstly to London to see our new house there that we've been building for the last couple years. So that was fun to see that.”

He also told the Telegraph that it was ready to move into at the time, saying: “We could have stayed in it,” but instead the family travelled to Northern Ireland to visit his parents.

While McIlroy has no immediate plans to make the new home his primary base, The Telegraph reported in 2023 that the family could move from Florida to the home permanently once Poppy, who turns five in August, is at secondary school age.

Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll and their daughter Poppy after The Masters

Previously, it was reported that the family could make the home their permanent base once daughter Poppy is at secondary school age

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A source told The Telegraph: “Erica and Rory love London and have decided this is where they see their future in a few years time. They will still have a base in Florida and, although there might be thoughts of scaling back on his schedule a bit by then, the private jet means he will still have the options of playing anywhere and everywhere.”

