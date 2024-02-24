Report: PGA Tour Course Could Be Set For $16m Renovation Paid For By Members

Detroit Golf Club, which has hosted the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour since 2019, could be set for a multi-million dollar renovation if members approve plans at an upcoming vote.

The club has two courses - the North and the South - which were designed by legendary golf course architect Donald Ross in the early 20th century. The PGA Tour's tournament utilises a combination of both courses.

According to a report in The Detroit News, the historic course could be due for a major renovation that would cost more than $16m and would be largely funded by members.

The vote is set to take place in early March, with non-senior members contributing $5,760 each while seniors would pay a reduced fee of $2,880. An increase in membership fees will also be introduced to cover the costs, while the club will also allocate around $2m from Rocket Mortgage Classic funds towards the improvements.

In a statement to the Detroit News, club president Michael Pricer said: "As we approach Detroit Golf Club's 125th year, we are celebrating the past but also looking toward the future.

"The proposed golf course project has been initiated by our membership to continue an exceptional golf course experience for many generations to come."

If approved, work would take place after the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic, with work completed and ready for the 2026 event. One major renovation would see the removal of the large pond on the popular par-five 14th.

Rickie Fowler is the current champion of the event held at the Detroit course. The American beat Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff to claim his first win in more than four years.