Report: PGA Tour Commissioner Told Employees Tour Couldn't Afford Battle Against PIF
According to the Wall Street Journal, Jay Monahan told Tour employees it couldn't keep battling the Public Investment Fund financially
According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, reportedly told Tour employees in a company-wide meeting that the PGA Tour could not sustain its battle with the PIF financially.
Reportedly, Monahan stated: “We cannot compete with a foreign government with unlimited money. This was the time. We waited to be in the strongest possible position to get this deal in place,” with the Tour allegedly tapping into its reserves to fund the legal battle, as well as increase the purses of the upcoming elevated events.
According to reports, the PGA Tour had already spent a near $50 million in the legal battle with LIV Golf, as well as $100 million to boost purses and bonus pools such as the Player Impact Program, in order to compete with the signing bonuses and prize money that LIV was putting up. What's more, a source who attended the meeting confirmed to GolfChannel.com that the DP World Tour had spent around $15 million in legal fees.
According to said source, Monahan reportedly stated that the PIF: “Had, and still have, unlimited resources to take our players and worked to stand up in a matter of months what had taken our organizations decades to build.”
Since the report by the Wall Street Journal, the PGA Tour have responded with a statement reading: “To characterize that this agreement was made due to litigation costs and other use of reserves is an oversimplification. With the end of the fractured landscape in the world of men’s professional golf, the PGA Tour has never been a more valuable property. … This transaction will make professional golf more competitive with other professional sports and sports leagues.”
Since the announcement of the merger, there have been calls for Monahan to resign from his position with some players allegedly missing out on near nine-figure sums to join LIV Golf. What's more, following the news, Monahan himself has accepted criticism of being a hypocrite after taking part in an “intense, certainly heated” meeting with angry players.
Along with Monahan, Jimmy Dunne, who brokered the PGA Tour deal with the PIF, says that Monahan will decide LIV Golf’s future and also insisted the Saudi investors partnering with the PGA Tour had no links to 9/11 - as he revealed more details of the deal that rocked the sport.
For those that remained loyal to the PGA Tour, Dunne has said that PGA Tour players who turned down offers from LIV Golf could be given an equity stake in the new company, with Dunne explaining to ESPN: “The new (company) would grow, and the (current PGA Tour) players would get a piece of equity that would enhance and increase in value as time went on. “
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
LIV Golfers Dominate Forbes' World's Highest-Paid Golfers List
LIV golfers unsurprisingly dominate, with 12 of the 18 playing on the Saudi-backed circuit
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Rory McIlroy In Contention For Third Successive RBC Canadian Open Win
McIlroy is in a strong position to claim his third successive title in the tournament at Oakdale Golf and Country Club
By Mike Hall • Published