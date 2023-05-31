Report: Matthew Wolff 'No Longer A Member' Of LIV Golf Team

Matthew Wolff is reportedly without a LIV Golf team after leaving PGA Champion Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC.

The 24-year-old only joined the team at the start of the season as a replacement for Peter Uihlein, who went to 4 Aces GC, but at the halfway point of the 14-tournament League season, it appears a shake-up has been deemed necessary.

According to Barstool Sports writer Dan Rapaport, the reason he has reportedly left Smash GC is related to personality rather than performance. He wrote on Twitter: “Source says Matt Wolff is no longer a member of Smash and that he’s looking for a new LIV Golf team. Vibes were off and they didn’t mesh. He’s also injured but hoping to return in few weeks.”

Wolff joined LIV Golf in time for its second tournament of 2022, at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland. He played in the remaining six tournaments that season, albeit as part of Phil Mickelson’s Hy Flyers GC.

It didn’t take long until Wolff made his mark on the circuit. After finishing eighth in his debut, he made LIV Golf history with its first hole-in-one at the LIV Golf Boston event two tournaments later. It hasn’t all been plain sailing, though, and in the same tournament, he showed his frustration when he broke his putter and launched it into the bushes after seeing an effort narrowly miss during the final round.

Meanwhile, his performances have been mixed, with a runner-up finish at the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster tournament his best among five top-10 finishes across both seasons. However, there have been five more where he has failed to finish in the top 30. Indeed, that has been a concerning trend in recent tournaments, with his best finish in the last four being 34th at the LIV Golf Tulsa tournament in May.

The first suggestion there could be a change in the offing came when his name was removed from the bio of Smash GC’s social media accounts.

Smash GC, which also includes Chase Koepka and Jason Kokrak, are currently seventh in the team standings but finished bottom at last week’s tournament in Washington DC. In that tournament, they were forced to finish with just three players after Wolff withdrew because of injury before the final round.

The next LIV Golf tournament takes place at Valderrama in Spain between 30 June and 2 July.

A spokesperson for LIV Golf declined to comment on the report.