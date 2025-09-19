Why This DP World Tour Pro’s Bizarre ‘Air Shot’ Did Not Count As A Stroke

A bizarre incident at the Open de France saw Keita Nakajima produce a comical air shot, but one that he managed to get away with.

The Japanese was lining up for his second shot at the 15th hole when a cough from someone in the crowd on his downswing caused him to totally miss the ball.

Although the term 'air shot' isn't mentioned in the Rules of Golf, such a shot would usually be counted as a stroke, but a rules post by the DP World Tour's social media explained how Nakajima's swipe at fresh air was not deemed to be a shot.

So it did not cost him a shot as he carded a four-under round of 67 for his opening round at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche.

The DP World Tour statement stated that Nakajima's effort was not judged to be a shot as it fell under the category of him deliberately trying to miss the ball after being disturbed.

The rules post said a stroke has not been made if the player:

"Decides during the downswing not to strike the ball and avoid doing so by deliberately stopping the club before it reaches the ball or, if unable to stop, by deliberately missing the ball."

So after a lot of dicussions between the player and officials, no penalty stroke was applied to Nakajima's first round score.

He ended up making a bogey, just one of two on the day, at that 15th hole anyway, finding the greenside bunker when he finally made contact with his second shot.

"Someone cough on my downswing," Nakajima said after his round, calling his effort his "swing of the day".

Nakajima made six birdies on Thursday to sit in a tie for fourth place despite suffering one of the more bizarre incidents seen on the DP World Tour this season.