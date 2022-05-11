Report: DP World Tour Blocks Releases To LIV Golf Event

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Per a report in the Telegraph, the DP World Tour has followed the PGA Tour and denied its members releases to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener at Centurion Club next month.

The news is a further setback to the Greg Norman-fronted Series, who were dealt the blow that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan had followed through on recent threats and formally denied its members from competing. In a memo sent to players, the Tour stated that "granting such a release would significantly and unreasonably harm the PGA Tour and Tour sponsors."

Norman issued a scathing response and accused the PGA Tour of "perpetuating its illegal monopoly" and described their conduct as "anti-golfer, anti-fan, and anti-competitive." Despite the decision, the former World No.1 insisted that "we will not be stopped" in their pursuit of the Series.

The Australian has repeatedly insisted that Tour players and independent contractors and that the PGA, or DP World, Tour does not have the legal right to deny their entry to tournaments. With both leading tours, who announced a Strategic Alliance in August last year, having denied its members releases to play, it is expected to be fraught with legal challenge.

Norman had previously stated that players will take part in the Series irrespective of whether they are granted releases and, if true, it is something which is almost certain to lead to disciplinary action from both tours. Commissioner Monahan had previously stated that he will not hesitate to issue a suspension or lifetime ban to anyone that pledges their allegiance to the Saudi-backed Series.

Norman revealed 36 of the top-150, 19 of the top-100 and six of the top-50 in the Official World Golf Ranking had requested to take part in the Series opener; which includes the likes of Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Martin Kaymer.

The DP World Tour previously granted releases for players to take part in the Saudi International, an event on the Asian Tour schedule after it removed its association, but the LIV Golf Invitational Series appears to have been viewed in a different context given the likelihood of players seeking to participate in all eight events.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule comprises of eight events across the UK, United States, Saudi Arabia and Thailand. The 48-man field will compete for a $25 million purse over 54-holes with the winner receiving $4m - the largest prize in the history of the sport. The absence of a cut means last place receives a cheque for $120,000.

The lucrative series will also crown an 'Individual Champion' with a purse of $30m for the top-three performers of the season. The season-ending eighth event will be a Team Championship with a $50m total prize fund.