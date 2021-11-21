Collin Morikawa Makes History In Dubai

We were treated to an enthralling and quality packed final round at Jumeriah Golf Estates, with Collin Morikawa producing five birdies over his last seven holes to secure a three shot win over Matt Fitzpatrick and Alexander Bjork.

Not only did Morikawa claim the DP World Tour Championship, but also became the first American to pick up the Race to Dubai trophy.

"This moment feels so good," said Morikawa, "I would be lying to you if I didn't say I was watching what Matt Fitzpatrick was doing today.

"Props to him because he came out firing, but I knew it was 18 holes and all I needed to do was catch a spark. To win the DP World Tour Championship is really special."

Morikawa has enjoyed victories at The Open, WGC Workday Championship and now at the DP World Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting the final round three shots back of overnight leader Rory McIlroy, Morikawa didn't start overly brightly, with six consecutive pars beginning his final round.

As McIlroy and others began to pull away slightly, Morikawa found another gear, with a birdie at the 7th momentarily giving the American some momentum.

With the field now deep into the back nine, it was Matt Fitzpatrick who set the clubhouse target.

Standing on the 16th tee at seven-under-par for his round, the young Englishman would rue two costly bogies on the 16th and 17th, with a closing birdie setting a 14-under-par target.

Back out on the course, Morikawa was beginning to fire, as a laser-like iron on the 12th was dually rolled in for the start of a string of birdies.

Chasing down McIlroy and Fitzpatrick, the American made back-to-back birdies at the 14th and 15th to put himself tied for the lead with McIlroy.

It wasn't long though before Morikawa was alone at the top of the leaderboard. Playing the 15th, McIlroy's short pitch clattered into the flag, catapulting his ball back into the bunker, leading to a scrappy bogey.

How unlucky is that?! 😱McIlroy hits the pin and ends up making bogey at the 15th, giving Morikawa the outright lead! 📺 Watch the final round live now on Sky Sports Golf! pic.twitter.com/qtnLIU83DWNovember 21, 2021 See more

McIlroy's misery was compounded further, as a three-putt bogey at the next dropped the Northern Irishman one shot back.

As he struggled, Morikawa didn't, rolling in a superb birdie putt at the 17th, before a controlled birdie at the par-5 18th put a stamp on a commanding performance.

Speaking after his round, Morikawa said "Starting off with six pars on some potential birdie holes wasn't fun. I didn't feel like I got the breaks I deserved, but I saw the leaderboard on the 9th and thought 'I'm still in this.'

"I was nervous coming down the stretch, but I channel those nerves into excitement. It's an honour to be the first American to win the Race to Dubai and to put my name against many, many greats and Hall of Famers is special."