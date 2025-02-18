Report: Charlie Woods And Kai Trump To Play In Prestigious Junior Tournament
According to a report by Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, both the son of Tiger Woods and the granddaughter of US President Donald Trump will be teeing it up at the Junior Invitational
Golf is always searching for future stars and, at the Junior Invitational, two familiar names are set to feature in the prestigious under-18 event.
Being held on the 19th - 22nd March at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina, Golf Channel's Brentley Romine reported that both Charlie Woods and Kai Trump are in the field for the tournament, which comprises of 36 of the highest-ranked boys and 24 highest-ranked girls in the world.
Charlie, who is son of World Golf Hall of Famer and 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, is reportedly set to feature, as is Kai, who is the granddaughter of President Donald Trump.
In terms of ability, Charlie has played the PNC Championship alongside Tiger the past five years, with the duo registering two runner-up finishes. Losing out in a playoff in the last edition, Charlie made his first ever hole-in-one during the final round at the par 3 fourth hole.
Regarding Kai, the 17-year-old announced an endorsement deal with TaylorMade just a week ago, as well as a verbal agreement to the University of Miami. Trump was also spotted alongside Tiger during the Genesis Invitational a week ago and also played alongside Rory McIlroy in the event's pro-am.
Looking at the qualifying criteria, the top six players on the the Junior Golf Scoreboard's rankings are in the field. As of writing, Woods sits 714th in those rankings and 1,022nd in the American Junior Golf Association standings, whilst Trump ranks 2,346th on the Junior Golf Scoreboard.
Along with Woods and Trump, the boys event features the likes of Miles Russell, who in April 2024 became the youngest player to ever make a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour. He will be joined by another history maker in Kartik Singh who, at 15 years of age, made the cut at the recent International Series India event in January.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In the girls tournament, defending champion Asterisk Talley returns, as does current World Amateur No.10 Soomin Oh.
Among the previous winners of the Junior Invitational include World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who claimed victory in 2014. Current PGA Tour players Akshay Bhatia, Austin Eckroat and Aldrich Potgieter have also won the trophy, as have LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann, Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt.
In the girls section, former Augusta National Women's Amateur winner, Anna Davies, won in 2023, whilst Ladies European Tour player, Amalie Leth-Nissen, claimed the inaugural event in 2022.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Jon Rahm Just Dropped Out Of The World's Top 50... Here's Where He Sits In Golf's Other Ranking Systems
Rahm had been in the world's top 50 since early 2017 and ranked No.1 this time two years ago
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Amanda Sambach Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
The University of Virginia's Amanda Sambach has been a keen golfer since she was five - here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published