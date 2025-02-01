15-Year-Old Makes Asian Tour History At International Series India

A 15-year-old has made history as the youngest player from India to make the cut on the Asian Tour.

Amateur Kartik Singh is competing in his homeland at the International Series India this week, just his second appearance in a professional event.

In the tournament, he upstaged several high-profile players including LIV golfers Andy Ogletree and Kalle Samooja, who missed the cut at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

Singh carded rounds of 77 and 71, with his one-under effort in the second round seeing him comfortably into the weekend, finishing four above the cut line.

As one of the Asian Tour’s elevated events, the International Series India is one of the highest-profile on the circuit this season, and, with the new LIV Golf season just a week away, it’s offered the chance for some of its biggest stars to get up to speed before heading to Saudi Arabia for the League’s opener.

One of them is US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, and Singh, who helped Asia-Pacific beat Europe in the Bonallack Trophy in January, revealed that playing in the same event as the American is an incredible experience.

Katrik Singh helped Asia-Pacific win January's Bonalllack Trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

After his second round, he said: “It feels unreal playing with Bryson, because normally I'm looking at him on TV, and here I'm playing with him in the same tournament, so it's a great experience.”

Singh, who is the reigning All India Junior champion, also admitted that the fact the tournament is being played at his home course had given him an edge.

He added: “I knew this is my home course, so I definitely have that advantage and then I know if my game is at that level and if I play my game, I'm able to compete with the pros.

“The experience was very good today. Today, I played quite well, I played one under. I was four under after 11 holes, but it's okay. I mean, I'm still happy with one under par on this course. Yesterday was not that good, but I'm still happy that I was able to make the cut, and hopefully I can play well this weekend.”

Another LIV golfer, Joaquin Niemann, headed into the third round with a two-shot lead over Ollie Schniederjans and Kazuki Higa.