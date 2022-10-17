PGA Tour Pro Takes Sly Dig At LIV Golf Viewing Figures
Joel Dahmen's tweet appears to make fun of the Saudi-backed organisation's struggle to attract viewers
Joel Dahman has seemingly weighed in on the merits of playing for LIV Golf with a cryptic message on his Twitter account.
The 34-year-old took a perceived dig at the Saudi-backed organisation's viewing figures. He wrote: “If a player wins a golf tournament in a forest and no one sees it, does it count?”
If a players wins a golf tournament in a forest and no one sees it, does it count?October 17, 2022
The Saudi-backed organisation has rocked the golf world this year by securing the signatures of some of the world’s best players, including the winner of the latest event, Brooks Koepka. However, while its ability to secure high-profile names is proven, it has not been as successful in attracting large viewing figures.
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
During the opening round in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, only 17,000 viewers watched the live stream on YouTube as Koepka secured a foothold in the tournament with a round of 62. LIV Golf failed to agree a TV deal for its inaugural 2022 season meaning that instead its tournaments have been streamed on YouTube and its official website. However, despite the coverage being free-to-air, the latest viewing figures will be seen as a disappointment.
We’ve got quite the scene in the Kingdom—a woman on stilts playing the violin as Brooks Koepka flirts with 59…with 17K people streaming on YouTube worldwide. pic.twitter.com/QihYx8dbN1October 14, 2022
While Dahmen wasn't explicit about which tournament he was referring to, it seems likely it was the LIV Golf event rather than the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship, where he finished tied for 16th. Nevertheless, some fans joked that he could have meant Keegan Bradley's win in Japan, which he secured during unsociable hours for the US audience.
Idk...ask Keegan Bradley.October 17, 2022
I think a few people saw Keegan win come on manOctober 17, 2022
Keegan definitely needed this, well deserved, even if no one was watching.October 17, 2022
However, Dahmen has been critical of LIV Golf in the past. Following the news that 11 LIV Golf players had filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA tour in an effort to lift their suspensions, Dahmen tweeted: "It sounds like some people want their cake and to eat it too. Please stay away in your fantasy land. Sincerely, most tour players." He followed up with: "I don’t have an issue with anyone going to LIV. I have an issue with them wanting to comeback and play. If the grass is so green, why do you want to come back?"
As for LIV Golf, it has ambitious plans to expand from an eight-tournament Series to a 14-tournament League in 2023. In a statement released in September it said: "LIV Golf is just beginning its process and is in active discussions with several companies about broadcasting the LIV Golf League. We caution that no one should draw any conclusions about potential media rights given that we are still in the middle of negotiations with several outlets."
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
