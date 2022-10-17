PGA Tour Pro Takes Sly Dig At LIV Golf Viewing Figures

Joel Dahmen takes a shot during the 2022 Zozo Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joel Dahman has seemingly weighed in on the merits of playing for LIV Golf with a cryptic message on his Twitter account.

The 34-year-old took a perceived dig at the Saudi-backed organisation's viewing figures. He wrote: “If a player wins a golf tournament in a forest and no one sees it, does it count?”

The Saudi-backed organisation has rocked the golf world this year by securing the signatures of some of the world’s best players, including the winner of the latest event, Brooks Koepka. However, while its ability to secure high-profile names is proven, it has not been as successful in attracting large viewing figures.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

During the opening round in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, only 17,000 viewers watched the live stream on YouTube as Koepka secured a foothold in the tournament with a round of 62. LIV Golf failed to agree a TV deal for its inaugural 2022 season meaning that instead its tournaments have been streamed on YouTube and its official website. However, despite the coverage being free-to-air, the latest viewing figures will be seen as a disappointment.

While Dahmen wasn't explicit about which tournament he was referring to, it seems likely it was the LIV Golf event rather than the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship, where he finished tied for 16th. Nevertheless, some fans joked that he could have meant Keegan Bradley's win in Japan, which he secured during unsociable hours for the US audience. 

However, Dahmen has been critical of LIV Golf in the past. Following the news that 11 LIV Golf players had filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA tour in an effort to lift their suspensions, Dahmen tweeted: "It sounds like some people want their cake and to eat it too. Please stay away in your fantasy land. Sincerely, most tour players." He followed up with: "I don’t have an issue with anyone going to LIV. I have an issue with them wanting to comeback and play. If the grass is so green, why do you want to come back?"

As for LIV Golf, it has ambitious plans to expand from an eight-tournament Series to a 14-tournament League in 2023. In a statement released in September it said: "LIV Golf is just beginning its process and is in active discussions with several companies about broadcasting the LIV Golf League. We caution that no one should draw any conclusions about potential media rights given that we are still in the middle of negotiations with several outlets."

