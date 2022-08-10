Report: Cameron Young Linked With LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

World No.17 Cameron Young is reportedly the latest target for LIV Golf. Per The Times (opens in new tab), the American, who finished runner-up in last month’s 150th Open at St Andrews, is said to be heading to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series following the conclusion of this season’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.

If Young opts to join the Series, it will give a significant boost to its credibility, as the New Yorker is regarded as one of the brightest talents in the game. Aged just 25, he is also entering the prime years of his career. In that sense, such a capture would be viewed similarly to another reported signing – 28-year-old World No.2 Cameron Smith.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Speaking ahead of this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, Smith refused to comment on reports that he’s also about to sign up to LIV Golf. However, it is widely anticipated that he too will leave after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and in time for the fourth tournament in the Series, which begins in Boston on 2 September.

If Young does opt for a career with LIV Golf, he will join an increasingly impressive roster that already features the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed. With the report also suggesting that other players apart from Young and Smith are likely to leave at the same time, it’s looking increasingly likely that the in-roads the start-up is making into the higher echelons of the game are just the start.

Next year, LIV Golf plans to turn the Series into a fully fledged $405m League over 14 tournaments featuring promotion and relegation. With the calibre of players opting to join the venture appearing to be improving, there are surely likely to be even more departures in the months before it starts.