Report: Cameron Young Linked With LIV Golf
The 25-year-old American is reportedly the latest target of the Saudi-backed venture
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
World No.17 Cameron Young is reportedly the latest target for LIV Golf. Per The Times (opens in new tab), the American, who finished runner-up in last month’s 150th Open at St Andrews, is said to be heading to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series following the conclusion of this season’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.
If Young opts to join the Series, it will give a significant boost to its credibility, as the New Yorker is regarded as one of the brightest talents in the game. Aged just 25, he is also entering the prime years of his career. In that sense, such a capture would be viewed similarly to another reported signing – 28-year-old World No.2 Cameron Smith.
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
Speaking ahead of this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, Smith refused to comment on reports that he’s also about to sign up to LIV Golf. However, it is widely anticipated that he too will leave after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and in time for the fourth tournament in the Series, which begins in Boston on 2 September.
If Young does opt for a career with LIV Golf, he will join an increasingly impressive roster that already features the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed. With the report also suggesting that other players apart from Young and Smith are likely to leave at the same time, it’s looking increasingly likely that the in-roads the start-up is making into the higher echelons of the game are just the start.
Next year, LIV Golf plans to turn the Series into a fully fledged $405m League over 14 tournaments featuring promotion and relegation. With the calibre of players opting to join the venture appearing to be improving, there are surely likely to be even more departures in the months before it starts.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'You Can Have Your Cake, But You Don't Need To Eat It Too' - Thomas On Lawsuit
Justin Thomas has hit out at the LIV Golf players who filed a lawsuit against their PGA Tour suspensions
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'It's Become A Little More Personal' - McIlroy On LIV Players' Lawsuit
The Northern Irishman has hit out at the decision by 11 LIV Golf players to file an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall • Published