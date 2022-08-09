'No Comment' - Cam Smith Fails To Deny Fresh LIV Golf Report

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following a report in the Telegraph (opens in new tab) that Cameron Smith has agreed a deal in excess of $100m to join LIV Golf, the Australian has refused to comment on growing speculation about his future.

Speaking ahead of this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, the Australian, who will be making his first appearance in a tournament since winning the 150th Open at St Andrews last month, said: “My goal here is to win the FedExCup Playoffs. That’s all I’m here for. I have no comment on that.”

Smith has been the subject of rumours linking him to the Saudi-backed Series for some time. They escalated this week when PGA Tour veteran Cam Percy told Golf Gambling Podcast (opens in new tab) that Smith and fellow Australian Marc Leishman were destined to sign up to the Series. Percy said: "Unfortunately, yeah. They're gone."

While the futures of either player are yet to be confirmed, Smith retorted that when he has anything to say on either the PGA Tour of LIV Golf, “It’ll come from Cam Smith and not Cam Percy."

Those comments follow his frustration on being asked about the rumours following his maiden Major win at St Andrews. Back then, Smith said: "I just won the British Open, and you're asking about that. I think that's pretty.... Not that good." He then went onto dismiss the speculation, saying: "I don't know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I'm here to win golf tournaments."

To that end, Smith will be hoping that he can focus on trying to win the FedExCup Playoffs. However, with speculation mounting that he'll be teeing it up in the Series in Boston in a matter of weeks, it seems unlikely he's done enough to prevent further questions in the coming days.

