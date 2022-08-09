'No Comment' - Cam Smith Fails To Deny Fresh LIV Golf Report
The World No.2 has refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with a big-money move to the LIV Golf Invitational Series
Following a report in the Telegraph (opens in new tab) that Cameron Smith has agreed a deal in excess of $100m to join LIV Golf, the Australian has refused to comment on growing speculation about his future.
Speaking ahead of this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, the Australian, who will be making his first appearance in a tournament since winning the 150th Open at St Andrews last month, said: “My goal here is to win the FedExCup Playoffs. That’s all I’m here for. I have no comment on that.”
Smith has been the subject of rumours linking him to the Saudi-backed Series for some time. They escalated this week when PGA Tour veteran Cam Percy told Golf Gambling Podcast (opens in new tab) that Smith and fellow Australian Marc Leishman were destined to sign up to the Series. Percy said: "Unfortunately, yeah. They're gone."
While the futures of either player are yet to be confirmed, Smith retorted that when he has anything to say on either the PGA Tour of LIV Golf, “It’ll come from Cam Smith and not Cam Percy."
Those comments follow his frustration on being asked about the rumours following his maiden Major win at St Andrews. Back then, Smith said: "I just won the British Open, and you're asking about that. I think that's pretty.... Not that good." He then went onto dismiss the speculation, saying: "I don't know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I'm here to win golf tournaments."
To that end, Smith will be hoping that he can focus on trying to win the FedExCup Playoffs. However, with speculation mounting that he'll be teeing it up in the Series in Boston in a matter of weeks, it seems unlikely he's done enough to prevent further questions in the coming days.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
