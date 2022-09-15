Report: Amazon and Apple Turn Down LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf may be coming off its most exciting tournament so far, but it still doesn’t seem any closer to securing a broadcast partner in the US.

Dustin Johnson’s thrilling playoff victory at LIV Boston earlier this month was seen as a bit of a watershed moment, with one of the games’s superstars, a former World No.1 coming out on top in a threeway playoff, but ultimately LIV needs a TV partner.

According to WSJ.com, Amazon and Apple have both turned down the opportunity, and with no deal with networks including ESPN, CBS, NBC and Fox, the list of potential media partners is getting shorter. Viewers are able to watch the LIV Invitational Series on YouTube or LIV’s website for free this year, but that is thought to have been with a view of generating interest ahead of the full LIV Golf League launch in 2023.

Former NBC and CBS commentator David Feherty has been recruited to join the broadcast team headed by ex-Premier League commentator Arlo White, and LIV itself is still confident of finding the right partner. LIV Golf Chief Media Officer Will Staeger told WSJ.com, “We’re bullish about our prospects given our player field and the quality of our product.”

A LIV Golf executive told WSJ.com it was too early to characterise anyone as being firmly in the mix or out yet but it plans to have a deal, with a significant rights fee, in place before the start of the first full season in 2023. CBS, NBC and ESPN all currently have deals with the PGA Tour.