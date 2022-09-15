Report: Amazon and Apple Turn Down LIV Golf
According to WSJ.com, the search for a broadcast partner goes on ahead of the launch of the LIV Golf League in 2023
LIV Golf may be coming off its most exciting tournament so far, but it still doesn’t seem any closer to securing a broadcast partner in the US.
Dustin Johnson’s thrilling playoff victory at LIV Boston earlier this month was seen as a bit of a watershed moment, with one of the games’s superstars, a former World No.1 coming out on top in a threeway playoff, but ultimately LIV needs a TV partner.
According to WSJ.com, Amazon and Apple have both turned down the opportunity, and with no deal with networks including ESPN, CBS, NBC and Fox, the list of potential media partners is getting shorter. Viewers are able to watch the LIV Invitational Series on YouTube or LIV’s website for free this year, but that is thought to have been with a view of generating interest ahead of the full LIV Golf League launch in 2023.
Former NBC and CBS commentator David Feherty has been recruited to join the broadcast team headed by ex-Premier League commentator Arlo White, and LIV itself is still confident of finding the right partner. LIV Golf Chief Media Officer Will Staeger told WSJ.com, “We’re bullish about our prospects given our player field and the quality of our product.”
A LIV Golf executive told WSJ.com it was too early to characterise anyone as being firmly in the mix or out yet but it plans to have a deal, with a significant rights fee, in place before the start of the first full season in 2023. CBS, NBC and ESPN all currently have deals with the PGA Tour.
Jeff graduated from Leeds University in Business Studies and Media in 1996 and did a post grad in journalism at Sheffield College in 1997. His first jobs were on Slam Dunk (basketball) and Football Monthly magazines, and he's worked for the Sunday Times, Press Association and ESPN. He has faced golfing greats Sam Torrance and Sergio Garcia, but on the poker felt rather than the golf course. Jeff's favourite course played is Sandy Lane in Barbados, which went far better than when he played Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where he crashed the buggy on the way to the 1st tee!
