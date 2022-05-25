The Incredible WHOOP Data Behind Justin Thomas' PGA Win

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

WHOOP are a wearable technology company that help athletes, and those in the pursuit of peak physical performance, measure strain, recovery and sleep - the crucial components of success. They are worn by athletes across the NBA, Major League Baseball, LPGA Tour and PGA Tour - including Justin Thomas.

The American could be seen wearing the WHOOP bicep band throughout his final round heroics at Southern Hills, which saw him race through the leaderboard on Sunday afternoon before cementing victory in a playoff against Will Zalatoris.

Through this, we're able to tap into the remarkable data and understand exactly how he was geared up for success. On Saturday evening, Thomas recorded a 100% sleep performance and 89% green recovery score. This ensured his body and mind were fully rested and primed for his PGA Championship final round.

Thomas spent a total of 9 hours and 50 minutes in bed on Saturday evening; an increase of 1 hour 24 minutes when compared to his 30-day baseline. During that sleep, the American recorded 2 and a half hours of REM (Rapid Eye Movement) and 1 hour 50 minutes of slow wave sleep (up 13 mins when compared to the 30-day baseline).

REM sleep is the time when new learnings from the day are committed to long-term memory. Beyond the obvious value, it’s significant to athletes from the perspective of technical skills worked on or practiced that day. They are retained during REM sleep, so failing to get the proper amount at night can prevent the benefits of practice being seen the following day.

Additionally, Thomas woke up with ideal green recovery scores on Friday and Saturday (89% and 88% respectively).

Sunday proved to be historic for the 29-year-old as he clinched his second Major title courtesy of a three-under-par final round that included a number of clutch shots (including a shank) down the closing stretch. Thomas overcame a seven shot deficit and tied the largest final round comeback in the history of the PGA Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas is not the only leading star on the PGA Tour that taps into WHOOP data to aid their performance. We recently revealed the incredible data during the moment that McIlroy holed his bunker shot on the 72nd hole at Augusta National to tie the Sunday scoring record and secure a second place finish at the Masters.

Incidentally, World No.1 and recent Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, could also be seen wearing the bicep band when he raised his arms in celebration after the realisation of becoming a Major champion set in.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas' Key WHOOP statistics

The night before the final found:

Justin Thomas recorded a 100% sleep performance and 89% green score score

A total of 9 hours and 50 minutes in bed (1 hour 24 mins more than his 30-day average)

1 hour 50 minutes of slow wave sleep (13 minutes more than his 30-day average)

2.5 hours of REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep

Additionally: