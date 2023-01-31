Ras Al Khaimah Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

Following last week’s Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, where controversy in the build-up surrounding Rory McIlroy and LIV Golf player Patrick Reed was followed by drama on the course as the two battled for the title, a more low-key affair is expected this week.

The Ras al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club, again in the United Arab Emirates, is a relatively new tournament on the circuit, having only been played once before, last year. Then, Dane Nicolai Hojgaard beat Jordan Smith by four shots to record his second DP World Tour victory. Hojgaard has yet to win another tournament, but considering his relative dominance in last year's event, he’ll expect to finish towards the top of the leaderboard again.

Last week’s Dubai Desert Classic field was predictably bolstered by the appearance of several LIV Golf players as they went in search of Official World Golf Ranking points. The majority are elsewhere on the Arabian Peninsula this week for the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. Still, there are some players in the field who have teed it up on the Saudi-funded circuit, including Spaniards Pablo Larrazabal and Adrian Otaegui.

The latter, in particular, created headlines on the DP World Tour last year with a dominant victory in the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama. His two 2023 appearances, both in the UAE at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and last week, have resulted in ties for 28th. He’ll be hoping to recapture his best form.

Other players to look out for include the highest-ranked player in the field, World No.30 Ryan Fox. The New Zealander triumphed in last year’s Ras al Khaimah Classic at the same course and will be confident of repeating that achievement this week. Spaniard Adri Arnaus is another to taste victory at Al Hamra Golf Club, having done so in the 2018 Ras al Khaimah Challenge Tour Grand Final. The year before that, Swede Jens Dentorp also won there in the Ras al Khaimah Golf Challenge, and both play this week.

Several winners on the DP World Tour in the 2023 season are also present – Joburg Open champion Dan Bradbury, South African Open winner Thriston Lawrence, ISPS Handa Australian Open victor Adrian Meronk, Alfred Dunhill Championship winner Ockie Strydom and Victor Perez, who won his maiden Rolex Series tournament in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago. One of the other standout performances in that tournament came from Irish veteran Padraig Harrington, who finished fourth, and the three-time Major winner also plays this week.

Players are competing for a purse of $2m, with $340,000 on offer to the winner. Below is the breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship.

Ras al Khaimah Championship Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $340,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $125,000 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $14,800 36th $14,200 37th $13,800 38th $13,400 39th $13,000 40th $12,600 41st $12,200 42nd $11,800 43rd $11,400 44th $11,000 45th $10,600 46th $10,200 47th $9,800 48th $9,400 49th $9,000 50th $8,600 51st $8,200 52nd $7,800 53rd $7,400 54th $7,000 55th $6,800 56th $6,600 57th $6,400 58th $6,200 59th $6,000 60th $5,800 61st $5,600 62nd $5,400 63rd $5,200 64th $5,000 65th $4,800

Ras al Khaimah Championship Field 2023

Hassin Al Musharrekh

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Elyes Barhoumi

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

George Coetzee

Asaf Cohen

Nicolas Colsaerts

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Victor Dubuisson

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Jens Fahrbring

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Manu Gandas

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Padraig Harrington

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Gary Hurley

Sam Hutsby

Scott Jamieson

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Richard Mansell

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Nørgaard

Shaun Norris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jc Ritchie

Adrien Saddier

Ricardo Santos

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jack Senior

Callum Shinkwin

Martin Simonsen

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Hugo Mazen Trommetter

Sami Välimäki

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

