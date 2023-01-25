Dubai Desert Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field

After last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the DP World Tour heads up the United Arab Emirates coast for the Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club - the second successive Rolex Series event.

Like last week, that means an larger purse than usual and with it, a stronger field. Among it are 12 LIV Golf players and two of the world's top 20 - World No.1 Rory McIlroy and World No.20 Shane Lowry.

Of those, it is McIlroy who created most of the headlines in the build-up to the tournament and not just because it's his first start in 2023. The Northern Irishman was also involved in an incident with one of the LIV Golf players, Patrick Reed, who was blanked by McIlroy when he attempted to shake hands with him, before eventually walking away and tossing a tee in his direction.

Given the drama that he has generated it is likely McIlroy is more keen than ever to left his golf do the talking, and, by his own admittance, he has “unfinished business” after a heartbreaking end to last year's tournament when he found the water on the 72nd hole and missed out on a playoff for the chance to win the title for a third time. In the end, Viktor Hovland claimed victory, although the Norwegian is not back to defend his title this year.

As well as Reed, the other LIV Golf players in the field will be eager to perform well with a rare chance to accumulate world ranking points. That includes two players for whom the DP World Tour (previously the European Tour) has been an integral part of their long careers.

Ryder Cup legends Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood could be facing their DP World Tour swan song this week pending the outcome of a hearing beginning on 6 February to determine whether LIV Golf players can continue on the Tour. Prior to this week's tournament, the pair had amassed a combined 982 appearances on the Tour and they will surely have added incentive to go out on a high if it is to be their final tournament on it.

The man who finished runner-up to Hovland last year, Richard Bland - who also plays for LIV Golf - appears too, while other recent winners in the field include 2020 winner Lucas Herbert and Stephen Gallacher, who enjoyed back-to-back wins in 2013 and 2014. Rafa Cabrero Bello, who was crowned champion in 2012, also plays.

Other players hoping to make an impact will be World No.24 Tommy Fleetwood, who is now a Dubai resident and has finished in the top 20 in each of his last five appearances at the tournament. Tyrrell Hatton, Sepp Straka and Tom Hoge are also players in the world's top 30 who will be confident of performing well this week.

Like last week's tournament, the purse is an eye-catching $9m, with $1.53m on offer to the winner.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic.

Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,530,000 2nd $990,000 3rd $567,000 4th $450,000 5th $381,600 6th $315,000 7th $270,000 8th $225,000 9th $201,600 10th $180,000 11th $165,600 12th $154,800 13th $144,900 14th $137,700 15th $132,300 16th $126,900 17th $121,500 18th $116,100 19th $111,600 20th $108,000 21st $104,400 22nd $101,700 23rd $99,000 24th $96,300 25th $93,600 26th $90,900 27th $88,200 28th $85,500 29th $82,800 30th $80,100 31st $77,400 32nd $74,700 33rd $72,000 34th $69,300 35th $66,600 36th $63,900 37th $62,100 38th $60,300 39th $58,500 40th $56,700 41st $54,900 42nd $53,100 43rd $51,300 44th $49,500 45th $47,700 46th $45,900 47th $44,100 48th $42,300 49th $40,500 50th $38,700 51st $36,900 52nd $35,100 53rd $33,300 54th $31,500 55th $30,600 56th $29,700 57th $28,800 58th $27,900 59th $27,000 60th $26,100 61st $25,200 62nd $24,300 63rd $23,400 64th $22,500 65th $21,600 66th $20,700 67th $19,800 68th $18,900 69th $18,000 70th $17,100

Dubai Desert Classic Field 2023

Ludvig Aberg

Issa Abou El Ela

Abraham Ancer

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Dan Bradbury

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Louis De Jager

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Stephen Gallacher

Daniel Gavins

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Marcus Helligkilde

Lucas Herbert

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Sam Horsfield

Daan Huizing

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Nørgaard

Shaun Norris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

Jc Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Matthew Southgate

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Michael Thorbjornsen

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

