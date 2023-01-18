Saudi International Field 2023

The Saudi International returns for its fifth outing at Jeddah's Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, and, as in the previous four years, some of the world’s best players are in the field.

The tournament is sponsored by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund – the same organisation that bankrolls LIV Golf. Last year, some of the PGA Tour players in the field offered an indication as to who would eventually sign for its bitter rival. Among those was the eventual winner of the tournament, Harold Varner III and two of LIV Golf’s highest-profile initial signings, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. All three of those players are also in the field this year.

Recently it was reported that Cameron Young is among the PGA Tour players being lined up for this year’s Saudi International, along with Lucas Herbert and Cameron Champ and all three are confirmed in the field.

All three of the former winners will play, including 2022 victor Varner III, who holed an incredible eagle putt of 92ft to clinch the trophy. Johnson, who won the tournament in 2019 and 2021 and another player who would eventually join LIV Golf, 2020 winner Graeme McDowell, also appear.

The highest-ranked player in this year’s field is World No.3 Cameron Smith, who also joined LIV Golf last August. Other players on the Saudi-funded circuit who are appearing include Smith’s compatriot, Marc Leishman, Mexican-American Abraham Ancer, 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, four time Major winner Brooks Koepka and two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson, who Varner III edged out by one shot last year.

Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy when he defected to LIV Golf, also plays, as do former World No.1 Lee Westwood and Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, who were part of the the Greg Norman-fronted organisation’s original intake of players. The LIV associations don’t end there - another high-profile signing was 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, and he also tees it up. Spaniard Sergio Garcia, who claimed victory at Augusta National the year before Reed, and Englishman Paul Casey, are two other big-name LIV Golf players appearing.

Overall, the field, which also includes many from the Asian Tour, features all 48 players who competed in LIV Golf's season-closing Team Championship in 2022, while there are appearances from other players who competed in tournaments through the inaugural season. In total, almost half of the 126-man field will comprise players who competed for LIV Golf last year.

As well as the event's $5 million prize purse, an added incentive for LIV Golf players is the availability of Official World Golf Ranking points in the tournament. The winner is projected to receive 26 ranking points - a potentially precious haul given LIV Golf’s ineligibility to offer its players points.

The final line-up for the 2023 Saudi International is to be confirmed, but below is the list of players committed to appearing so far.

Saudi International Field 2023

Abraham Ancer

Adrian Otaegui

Aguri Iwasaki

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Andrew Dodt

Andy Ogletree

Angelo Que

Anirban Lahiri

Bernd Wiesberger

Berry Henson

Bio Kim

Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Bubba Watson

Cameron Champ

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Cameron Young

Carlos Ortiz

Chan Shih-chang

Charl Schwartzel

Charles Howell III

Chase Koepka

Danthai Boonma

David Puig

Ding Wenyi (a)

Dustin Johnson

El Mehdi Fakori (a)

Eugenio Chacarra

Faisal Mohammed Salhab (a)

Filippo Celli

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Graeme McDowell

Harold Varner III

Hennie Du Plessis

Henrik Stenson

Hideto Tanihara

Hiroshi Iwata

Hudson Swafford

Ian Poulter

Ian Snyman

Issa Abouelela (a)

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

James Piot

Jarin Todd

Jason Kokrak

Jazz Janewattananond

Jbe Kruger

Jediah Morgan

Jinichiro Kozuma

Joaquin Niemann

Justin Harding

Kevin Na

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Kosuke Hamamoto

Laurie Canter

Lee Westwood

Louis de Jager

Louis James Dobbelaar

Louis Oosthuizen

Lucas Herbert

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Matt Killen

Matthew Wolff

Miguel Carballo

Minkyu Kim

Naraajie E. Ramadhanputra

Nitithorn Thippong

Oihan Guillamoundeguy

Oliver Fisher

Othman Ibrahim Almulla

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Pavit Tangkamolprasert

Peter Uihlein

Phachara Khongwatmai

Phil Mickelson

Quinn Riley

Rashid Khan

Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)

Rattanon Wannasrichan

Richard Bland

Richard T. Lee

Rikuya Hoshino

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Sam Horsfield

Sanghyun Park

Sarit Suwannarut

Saud Abdullah Al Sharif (a)

Scott Hend

Scott Vincent

Sergio Garcia

Shergo Al Kurdi

Shiv Kapur

Shubhankar Sharma

Sihwan Kim

Stefano Mazzoli

Steve Lewton

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

Taehee Lee

Taehoon Ok

Taiga Semikawa

Takumi Kanaya

Talor Gooch

Taylor Dickson

Tirawat Kaewsiribandit

Todd Sinnott

Tom Lewis

Travis Smyth

Trevor Simsby

Turk Pettit

Victor Perez

Wade Ormsby

Yeongsu Kim

Yikeun Chang

Yuki Inamori

Zach Murray

Who Won The Saudi International In 2022? Harold Varner III won the 2022 tournament following an incredible finish that first saw Bubba Watson produce a birdie-eagle finish to head to the clubhouse with the lead. That left Varner III needing a similar finish to beat Watson outright. He duly birdied the 17th and followed that up with a stunning 92ft eagle putt on the final hole handed the win to Varner III for his first tournament victory in six years.