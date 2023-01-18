Saudi International Field 2023
The fifth edition of the Asian Tour event is stacked with LIV Golf players
The Saudi International returns for its fifth outing at Jeddah's Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, and, as in the previous four years, some of the world’s best players are in the field.
The tournament is sponsored by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund – the same organisation that bankrolls LIV Golf. Last year, some of the PGA Tour players in the field offered an indication as to who would eventually sign for its bitter rival. Among those was the eventual winner of the tournament, Harold Varner III and two of LIV Golf’s highest-profile initial signings, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. All three of those players are also in the field this year.
Recently it was reported that Cameron Young is among the PGA Tour players being lined up for this year’s Saudi International, along with Lucas Herbert and Cameron Champ and all three are confirmed in the field.
All three of the former winners will play, including 2022 victor Varner III, who holed an incredible eagle putt of 92ft to clinch the trophy. Johnson, who won the tournament in 2019 and 2021 and another player who would eventually join LIV Golf, 2020 winner Graeme McDowell, also appear.
The highest-ranked player in this year’s field is World No.3 Cameron Smith, who also joined LIV Golf last August. Other players on the Saudi-funded circuit who are appearing include Smith’s compatriot, Marc Leishman, Mexican-American Abraham Ancer, 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, four time Major winner Brooks Koepka and two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson, who Varner III edged out by one shot last year.
Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy when he defected to LIV Golf, also plays, as do former World No.1 Lee Westwood and Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, who were part of the the Greg Norman-fronted organisation’s original intake of players. The LIV associations don’t end there - another high-profile signing was 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, and he also tees it up. Spaniard Sergio Garcia, who claimed victory at Augusta National the year before Reed, and Englishman Paul Casey, are two other big-name LIV Golf players appearing.
Overall, the field, which also includes many from the Asian Tour, features all 48 players who competed in LIV Golf's season-closing Team Championship in 2022, while there are appearances from other players who competed in tournaments through the inaugural season. In total, almost half of the 126-man field will comprise players who competed for LIV Golf last year.
As well as the event's $5 million prize purse, an added incentive for LIV Golf players is the availability of Official World Golf Ranking points in the tournament. The winner is projected to receive 26 ranking points - a potentially precious haul given LIV Golf’s ineligibility to offer its players points.
The final line-up for the 2023 Saudi International is to be confirmed, but below is the list of players committed to appearing so far.
Saudi International Field 2023
- Abraham Ancer
- Adrian Otaegui
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Andrew Dodt
- Andy Ogletree
- Angelo Que
- Anirban Lahiri
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Berry Henson
- Bio Kim
- Branden Grace
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Bubba Watson
- Cameron Champ
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Tringale
- Cameron Young
- Carlos Ortiz
- Chan Shih-chang
- Charl Schwartzel
- Charles Howell III
- Chase Koepka
- Danthai Boonma
- David Puig
- Ding Wenyi (a)
- Dustin Johnson
- El Mehdi Fakori (a)
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Faisal Mohammed Salhab (a)
- Filippo Celli
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Graeme McDowell
- Harold Varner III
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Henrik Stenson
- Hideto Tanihara
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Hudson Swafford
- Ian Poulter
- Ian Snyman
- Issa Abouelela (a)
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- James Piot
- Jarin Todd
- Jason Kokrak
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Jbe Kruger
- Jediah Morgan
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Joaquin Niemann
- Justin Harding
- Kevin Na
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Kosuke Hamamoto
- Laurie Canter
- Lee Westwood
- Louis de Jager
- Louis James Dobbelaar
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Lucas Herbert
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
- Matt Killen
- Matthew Wolff
- Miguel Carballo
- Minkyu Kim
- Naraajie E. Ramadhanputra
- Nitithorn Thippong
- Oihan Guillamoundeguy
- Oliver Fisher
- Othman Ibrahim Almulla
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Reed
- Paul Casey
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- Peter Uihlein
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Phil Mickelson
- Quinn Riley
- Rashid Khan
- Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- Richard Bland
- Richard T. Lee
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Sam Horsfield
- Sanghyun Park
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Saud Abdullah Al Sharif (a)
- Scott Hend
- Scott Vincent
- Sergio Garcia
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Shiv Kapur
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Sihwan Kim
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Steve Lewton
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- Taehee Lee
- Taehoon Ok
- Taiga Semikawa
- Takumi Kanaya
- Talor Gooch
- Taylor Dickson
- Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
- Todd Sinnott
- Tom Lewis
- Travis Smyth
- Trevor Simsby
- Turk Pettit
- Victor Perez
- Wade Ormsby
- Yeongsu Kim
- Yikeun Chang
- Yuki Inamori
- Zach Murray
Who Won The Saudi International In 2022?
Harold Varner III won the 2022 tournament following an incredible finish that first saw Bubba Watson produce a birdie-eagle finish to head to the clubhouse with the lead. That left Varner III needing a similar finish to beat Watson outright. He duly birdied the 17th and followed that up with a stunning 92ft eagle putt on the final hole handed the win to Varner III for his first tournament victory in six years.
How Much Does The Winner Of The Saudi International Get?
The purse for the 2023 Saudi International is identical to last year at $5m. Of that, the winner will receive $1m. Perhaps more importantly for the LIV Golf players in attendance, the tournament offers world ranking points, with a projected 26 on offer to this year's winner.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
