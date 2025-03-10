Quiz! Name Every Players Championship Winner Since 2000
The Players Championship has been won by a number of the game's greats since its inception in 1974
The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass is the men's game's unofficial fifth Major, having been won by some of the game's greats since its inception in 1974.
The event, which is the PGA Tour's flagship tournament, moved to TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in 1982 and is now a much-loved fixture of the golfing calendar.
Winners through the years include plenty of Major champions and World No.1s who have tackled the iconic island 17th green as well as the sweeping dogleg-left par-4 18th before lifting the trophy.
Jack Nicklaus triumphed at the first ever Players Championship and he is the only man to have won the tournament three times, with his victories coming pre-TPC Sawgrass in 1974, 1976 and 1978.
But what about more recently? Test your knowledge of the winners since 2000, which include some of the most famous names in golf from all corners of the world.
Take the quiz below, where you'll have 10 minutes to name as many as you can...
Quiz: Name every Players Championship winner since 2000
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
