The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass is the men's game's unofficial fifth Major, having been won by some of the game's greats since its inception in 1974.

The event, which is the PGA Tour's flagship tournament, moved to TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in 1982 and is now a much-loved fixture of the golfing calendar.

Winners through the years include plenty of Major champions and World No.1s who have tackled the iconic island 17th green as well as the sweeping dogleg-left par-4 18th before lifting the trophy.

Jack Nicklaus triumphed at the first ever Players Championship and he is the only man to have won the tournament three times, with his victories coming pre-TPC Sawgrass in 1974, 1976 and 1978.

But what about more recently? Test your knowledge of the winners since 2000, which include some of the most famous names in golf from all corners of the world.

Take the quiz below, where you'll have 10 minutes to name as many as you can...

Quiz: Name every Players Championship winner since 2000

More golf quizzes: