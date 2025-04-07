Masters Week Can Begin For Relieved Patrons As Augusta National Opens The Gates Following Weather Delay
Relieved patrons were allowed into Augusta National on Monday morning for the first day of Masters week, after thunderstorms had initially forced Augusta National to close to the public
After a rough start and an early scare, Augusta National opened its gates to patrons on Monday morning to allow the week of The Masters to finally begin.
Officials at Augusta National had initially decided to close its doors to the public for the start of Monday's practice day due to thunderstorms in the area and expected heavy rain to follow.
However, after an early check on Monday morning, Augusta National said that patrons with tickets would be allowed on the property after all, with gates opening at 8am local time.
There was a warning though that if the weather turned nasty then the situation could change later on in the day - so conditions will be closely monitored.
"Given the current forecast, we will open ticket gates at 8am and patron parking lots are now open," confirmed an Augusta National bulletin.
"We will continue to monitor the approaching weather. The grounds will remain open this morning as the weather permits."
The first practice day of the week usually attracts thousands of patrons to Augusta National to get their first glimpse of the iconic course and also a first glimpse of some of the players taking part.
However, with thunderstorms and heavy rain moving through Georgia, officials at Augusta National decided on Sunday night that the course should be closed to patrons meaning they would not be able to attend as usual.
"Due to expected inclement weather and safety concerns, patron gates will not open as scheduled for Monday’s practice round," read the initial statement from Augusta National on X.
"All patron parking lots will remain closed until further notice. No patrons should approach Augusta National Golf Club until more details are released."
So, for a few nightmare hours, those with the hottest tickets in golf have been watching the weather closely hoping to avoid what would be a huge disappointment in missing the first day of Masters week.
Weather Alert | Monday Status Updates #themasters pic.twitter.com/dCIzpWD0vnApril 6, 2025
The Masters is more than just a Major championship event, it's a bucket list, once-in-a-lifetime trip for many of those that attend, and getting as much time on the property as possible is always the aim.
And practice days such as Monday are not only scouting trips for the players tackling the course, but also for first-time patrons who walk miles among the Azaleas and Georgia Pines to select their favorite vantage points.
It remains to be seen just how much preparation players will get in around Augusta National, which will obviously play a lot different under current conditions then it will do come the tournament.
The good news is that after Monday's storms the Masters weather forecast looks pretty clear for the rest of the week apart from Friday, when more rain is expected.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
