Project 250 – Supported By The Kate and Justin Rose Foundation – Enjoys Landmark Golf Day For Young People With A Disability

Justin Rose and his wife Kate's impact has extended far beyond the course — a recent project they have helped fund and support is now shaping golfers of tomorrow.

In beautiful sunshine at Stoneleigh Deer Park Golf Club in Warwickshire recently, 44 children with disabilities were enjoying their very first taste of the game on a real golf course, thanks to EDGA’s ‘Project 250’, supported by The Kate and Justin Rose Foundation.

A few months back, few had ever putted a ball or watched the game in detail but after learning to play with their teachers in school, here they were teeing off, hitting shots to the green, holing putts and recording their scores.

Project 250 will give a new golf learning experience for 250 children nationally, from first try at school to playing golf at a recognised golf venue with follow-on opportunities to keep playing.

(Image credit: EDGA)

Four local schools catering for children with special educational needs and disability have benefited from six-weeks of coaching from their teachers (including three trips to the local driving range to be taught by a PGA Professional).

Together, 99 boys and girls have been inspired to enjoy playing safe and fun ‘Golfway’ games as they learn the basics.

The teachers were EDGA trained to deliver the ‘D3’ model in school, with each school receiving a full Golfway play bag of donated equipment.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The club training and finale utilised the ‘D6’ model (both endorsed by The R&A and supported by England Golf) to familiarise participants with playing a golf course, keeping score, and semi-competitive team events.

Leading Project 250 in the region were Johnny Reay, General Manager of Stoneleigh Deer Park Golf Club, himself an England G4D (golf for the disabled) player and EDGA Introducer, and PGA Professional Leah Roelich, a respected specialist in the coaching of juniors.

(Image credit: EDGA)

This initiative, which will be extended to other regions of England, is backed by The Kate & Justin Rose Foundation, a charitable Foundation recently established in the UK by Kate and Justin Rose with the aim of using golf as a vehicle to provide children with an opportunity to enjoy a sport that they would not otherwise have the chance to try.

Children with a range of abilities from the four schools arrived at Stoneleigh Deer Park to play Texas Scramble over seven to eight holes of the course.

PGA Professional Adam Lumley, who has been coaching the youngsters at the nearby John Reay Golf Centre, led the session with great skill supported by 10 volunteers from the club.

Johnny Reay said: “Every child deserves the chance to play, learn and grow, regardless of ability. It’s not about what they can’t do, but discovering what they can do.

“A huge well done to all the children, teachers, and everyone involved. What we saw on Thursday was the result of incredible commitment, creativity and care from so many people, it was genuinely inspiring.

"We’re really grateful to the team at Stoneleigh and of course to The Kate and Justin Rose Foundation – their excellent support means so much to everyone and we were proud to be working with them.

(Image credit: EDGA)

“Personally, I found it quite emotional seeing the joy on the kids’ faces, the pride from the staff, the energy from the players. It reminded me exactly why EDGA started this. It’s not about limits, it’s about potential.

"When people come together around inclusion and opportunity, you see what’s possible, it can be powerful.”

Paul Zinkus, PE teacher at Corley Academy, Coventry, said at his school’s second session: “Our staff and students were thrilled to be part of the launch of this highly inclusive golf project.

"We can really see the potential for this format, to help so many youngsters with (and without) disability to access golf. Our students showed great focus and engagement in their learning from the start.”

One of the students at nearby nearby Baginton Fields Academy, Dylan, said: “I have seen golf on television and played it on a computer game but this is the first chance I have had to play. It is amazing.”

Kate Rose, Chair of the Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be supporting EDGA with the innovative Project 250. Our mission is to work with like-minded organisations providing opportunities for disadvantaged children and young people with a disability in the UK.

(Image credit: EDGA)

“Project 250 will enable these young people to experience golf, many for the very first time!

"The programme allows them to try golf, alongside their peers, within both a school and golf club environment, whilst also having a clear pathway for progression.

"We hope they will all enjoy the experience and have the chance to continue their golfing journey with the prospect of benefiting from the life-time rewards of golf as a sport.”

Project 250 is part of EDGA’s core mission to support G4D in the process of creating awareness, boosting capacity in the industry to provide inclusive opportunities, and creating a player pathway for individuals with a disability to sample, participate and compete in golf.

EDGA is the acknowledged expert in G4D (golf for the disabled), the not-for-profit organisation works alongside 50 national federations as well as supporting golf leadership groups on G4D including The R&A, the DP World Tour, the International Golf Federation and European Golf Association.

See more on the work of EDGA at www.edgagolf.com