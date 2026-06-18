Pro Says Bifurcation The 'Only' Way To Truly Rein In Distance And Suggests Alternative Method To Bringing Back Shotmaking

It's not just the speed of the greens at Shinnecock Hills and what kind of a challenge the famous venue will present this week that everyone is talking about.

Prior to the third men's Major Championship of the season, another hot topic was being discussed, with more developments announced around the ball rollback.

It's safe to say, everyone has an opinion on this one, and they range from leave the ball well alone to take action immediately.

How about allowing a maximum of 10 clubs in the bag instead of 14?

That's the view held by PGA Tour player Michael Kim, who believes it would instantly make shotmaking more important again.

"Bifurcation is the only way to create the effect the USGA and the roll back crowd wants, Kim said on X.

"The line is way too thin for them to try and get the best of both worlds."

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Bifurcation relates to when the equipment used by the world's best players is different to recreational golfers.

Kim added: "If they truly want "shotmaking" to be more important, then going to 10 clubs will make that happen instantly.

"I think the USGA want less bomb and gouge, yet the rollback will only make driver and distance even more important."

If they truly want “shotmaking” to be more important, then going to 10 clubs will make that happen instantly. I think the usga want less bomb and gouge, yet the rollback will only make driver and distance even MORE importantJune 17, 2026

Yesterday, following a joint statement from four of the sport's biggest governing bodies, it was confirmed that a golf ball rollback will not be introduced at any level of the game before January 2030.

The USGA, PGA Tour, DP World Tour and The R&A all signed off on a statement which confirmed the possibility of a two-phase approach to implementing how golf balls are tested via the Overall Distance Standard (ODS) is now off the table.

Previously, the USGA and The R&A has said testing rules would apply to the equipment used by elite players from 2028 before affecting all golfers from 2030.

However, communication between the organizations, professional golfers and industry stakeholders has led to a change of heart, with a unified target confirmed as the latest approach.

The statement read: "Through a series of formal feedback processes and numerous individual stakeholder meetings, the governing bodies agreed on an across-the-game change in how golf balls are tested via the Overall Distance Standard (ODS)."

In the USGA press conference prior to this week's US Open at Shinnecock Hills, CEO Mike Whan said everyone in the process is looking towards a "simple, more narrow solution" in curbing sharp distance increases and admitted even ideas which might previously have been discarded could now be back on the table.

The joint-statement noted: “The R&A and USGA will take the appropriate amount of time to assess a range of possible options and determine the path forward.

"Specifically, the governing bodies will work closely with key stakeholders - including the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and their respective members - to review, test and implement options that have a meaningful impact on distance at the elite level.

"These efforts will ensure the elite game does not become too one-dimensional while continuing to emphasize the importance of shotmaking.”

Kim, who is playing at Shinnecock this week, does not shy away from sharing his opinions on social media, even if it leaves him open to criticism.

"You guys are so weird about this," said one user on X. "The NFL tweaks rules all the time, the league and the players understand they don’t make billions of dollars unless the public watches and enjoys it.

"Roll the ball back, and if it doesn’t work who cares try something else."

You guys are so weird about this. The NFL tweaks rules all the time, the league and the players understand they don’t make billions of dollars unless the public watches and enjoys it. Roll the ball back, and if it doesn’t work who cares try something elseJune 17, 2026

Kim replied: "Correct but these changes would affect all the club companies millions of dollars in R&D, and manufacturing costs.

"Then just change it back? There’s a lot more financial implications than the NFL deciding whether the tush push is legal or not."

It goes to show just how hard it will be for golf's governing bodies to reach a decision that will please everyone, professionals, club golfers, fans and club manufacturers.

Even Kim's suggestions has flaws. Would club manufacturers be satisfied with only having 10 clubs to 'present' on the world stage.

And how about the players? It would be a big ask to make that adjustment.

However, with shot making less of a skill than it used to be, perhaps Kim has a point - and with other solutions seemingly back on the table, maybe we shouldn't write anything off.

What do you think the best solution is? Do you agree with Kim? Please let us know by leaving your comments in the box below.