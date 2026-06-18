'How They Were Going About It Wasn't Fixing It' - Justin Thomas Reacts To Governing Bodies' Rollback Delay

Amid the news that the USGA is shelving plans for a golf ball rollback until 2030, Justin Thomas agreed that decision is for the best.

The game's governing bodies agreed to the rollback U-turn with a joint statement from the USGA and the R&A as well as the PGA Tour and DP World Tour confirming that previous attempts to fix the distance issue in golf needed rethinking.

Now, players are sharing their thoughts on the matter, and Justin Thomas is firmly in the camp of those who are happy with the news.

The new, more patient and collaborative approach to testing golf balls and ensuring a fairer, more unified sport across the board is naturally a hot topic among those competing at the US Open this week.

Asked about the move, Thomas told Golf Channel: "It's great. I was very excited when I heard. I think all the players were.

"The players and the USGA have had their differences over the years, but they'd be crazy to think differently after talking to the players.

"It's about realizing what's going on and understanding... the idea of things needing to be done isn't incorrect, but how they were going about it wasn't fixing it."

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"I was very excited when I heard... The thought of things potentially needing to be done isn't incorrect, but just how they were going about it wasn't fixing it."Justin Thomas commends the updated rollback plan that integrates more collaboration with the Tours and their players… pic.twitter.com/XOTz6qgM6YJune 17, 2026

Explaining why the rollback was doomed to fail, at least in its previous iteration, Thomas added: "The problem with people hitting it too far... if I hit it ten yards shorter overnight, I'm not going to hit 3-wood I'm just going to hit driver.

"I'm actually going to try and hit it further because I'm hitting it shorter. If anything, in my opinion, it was making problems worse.

"It was bringing more drivers into people's hands, and that's just how the game is now. We are trained to hit the best with what we've got. If you tell us we'll hit it shorter, we'll find a way to hit it further."

The rollback was always going to be a gamble, and getting it right, no matter how long that takes, is crucial.

The PGA Tour surveyed players about the issue not so long ago, with potential for making its own rules regarding ball testing.

Now, we will see what USGA CEO Mike Whan described as a "small, digestible bite" towards a "simpler, more narrow solution" through collaboration, rather than rules being forced on players that they cannot agree with.

What the solution actually is remains to be seen. Michael Kim believes bifurication is the way forward, with professionals and amateurs using different equipment naturally leading to more skilled "shotmaking" becoming the order of the day. Kim also suggested reducing the number of clubs in the bag from 14 down to 10.

It seems all ideas are now back on the table.