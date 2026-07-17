Most Amateur Golfers Cannot Recognize The Game The Pros Are Playing... Is Bifurcation Now Inevitable?

A few weeks have passed since golf’s ruling bodies announced their intention to change their approach to curbing the distance players hit the ball on Tour. Two things have become clear since. Firstly, in terms of how they deal with the distance issue, everything is back on the table. Secondly, the ruling bodies want it in play by 2030.

This brings the whole concept of bifurcation back into the picture. To be clear, this is the idea of one set of rules for the players at the top and another for everybody else. If this transpired, it would likely come in the shape of a model local rule, focussed on equipment, that would restrict driving distance in certain events.

I've never been a supporter of a structured bifurcation within the rules for two reasons. Firstly, it creates a clear divide between the amateur and the pro game, diminishing the ability for regular golfers to truly appreciate the skill of those at the top. And secondly, bifurcating equipment would force the manufacturers to develop and make wholly different products for the Tour, the cost of which would only be passed on to regular golfers.

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However, it is fair to say we already have a degree of bifurcation, albeit this currently sits outside of the rules structure. A few weeks ago I was lucky enough to play at Royal Birkdale and the final hole was a 460-yard par 5. During the 2026 Open Championship however, the same hole is playing over 500 yards as a par 4. Add in faster greens and, at many majors, thicker rough and you can see how the top tier are already playing a different game.

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However, the truth is that golf at that level is big business. In a world of marginal gains, the best golfers are working on optimising every area of their performance. No factor is too small to be scientifically evaluated, dissected and new performance plans passed onto players as they search for an edge. The result is a professional class that play a game that’s barely recognizable to the rest of us. This, more than anything, is what has driven a wedge between the amateur and the professional games.

That takes us back to the issue at hand, how do we best reign in the ridiculous distances being hit on Tour without making the game more expensive or harder for the rest of us. The ruling bodies tried to find a solution that didn't require a formal bifurcation but have gone back to the drawing board.

One option being mooted is the introduction of a smaller tee peg for Tour players. This would certainly be far less expensive and disruptive than other equipment-related solutions on the table.

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Is Bifurcation Now Inevitable?

However, with many convinced the Tour players would adapt to this minor adjustment, we are left asking the same question - is bifurcation inevitable?

As unappealing as it may be, a formal division of the game might well be on the cards. What do you think and more importantly how do you think the ruling bodies should achieve it? There is a comment box below, I’d be interested to hear what you think.