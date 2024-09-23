I Looked At The Stats For All 24 Presidents Cup Players... Here's 7 Things That Stood Out

Team USA go into the 2024 Presidents Cup as favorites, and the stats back it up on the whole

Xander Schauffele, Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners at the Presidents Cup with an overlay of a stats table
(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)
Elliott Heath
By
published

The 15th Presidents Cup is upon us and once again the USA come in as heavy favorites to win the trophy after victories in every edition since 2005.

Jim Furyk has World No.1 and No.2 Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele at his disposal with his 12-man team featuring six Major winners versus Mike Weir's three.

I looked at the 2024 PGA Tour Strokes Gained rankings as well as driving distance, accuracy, greens in regulation and birdie averages for all 24 players in this year's teams and there were some interesting takeaways.

Here's seven things that stood out after looking into the stats...

The US is strong

A table showing the USA vs International Presidents Cup teams' world rankings, PGA Tour wins and Major wins

(Image credit: Future)

I looked at six strokes gained categories for the PGA Tour season this year and four other statistics - driving distance, driving accuracy, greens in regulation and birdie average.

In all 10 categories the US has the advantage. That surprised me. I was expecting to find that perhaps the Internationals were the better putters, or perhaps found more fairways, hit the ball further, made more birdies, hit more greens, just anything. But no, statistically, Jim Furyk's side have the edge in every category I looked at.

The Americans also have the higher world rankings and also more Major and PGA Tour wins.

They've won nine consecutive Presidents Cups and are rightly the favorites.

That doesn't mean they've won the 2024 Presidents Cup already, as luckily for the Internationals, the stats mean nothing once play in underway. And they'll have the home crowd on their side, too, as they look to inflict what would be a memorable upset.

Scheffler and Schauffele

Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler

The world's top two players are head and shoulders above the rest 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is the best player in the field in terms of Strokes Gained: Total, tee to green, off the tee and approach the green. 

He is the fifth-best around the green out of the 24 players and the 15th-best putter.

For the core SG rankings, he has an average of 15.2, which actually ranks him 2nd. Xander Schauffele has an average ranking of 8.7 thanks to solid stats throughout and a much-better putting performance this year. He's 10th in SG: Putting vs Scheffler's 70th.

If there's anything that lets Scheffler down, it's his performance on the greens.

The player who is best around and on the greens...

Mackenzie Hughes strikes a wedge shot off the green

When you take into account short game and putting, Mackenzie Hughes is the best out of all 24 players

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Statistically speaking, the best player around and on the greens this year (out of the 24 Presidents Cup players) is comfortably Mackenzie Hughes.

He ranks 3rd around the greens on the PGA Tour this season, making him the 2nd-best in this category of all 24 players, and he's 5th in putting, which makes him officially the best putter at the 2024 Presidents Cup.

Combine those two and he makes a lot of up-and-downs, and will surely be used frequently this week by Mike Weir in both foursomes and four ball.

A table showing statistics for the USA and International Presidents Cup teams

(Image credit: Future)

Putting

taylor pendrith hits a putt during a PGA Tour event

The International Team has the three best putters, including Taylor Pendrith (pictured)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Internationals lag behind the US in every category when you average out their rankings in all Strokes Gained categories (it's US 57.4 vs Internationals 69.2 in putting) but it is actually the Internationals who have the three best putters.

The USA's best putter, statistically, is Xander Schauffele who ranks 10th on the PGA Tour this year.

The Internationals have three players who have gained more strokes on the greens than Schauffele this year. Mackenzie Hughes (5th), Taylor Pendrith (7th) and Jason Day (9th) are the Presidents Cup's three best performers with the flat stick.

Expect to see them well used this year.

Other International standouts?

Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023

Byeong Hun An is the longest hitter out of all 24 players

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes is set to be a difficult opponent with his short game prowess and his team has the three best putters, so where else do the Internationals have standout players?

The Internationals also have the two longest hitters in Byeong Hun An (317.1 yards) and Min Woo Lee (315.5) but that is about it.

Corey Conners is their best iron player (3rd SG: Approach and 70.21% GIR), Si Woo Kim is their most accurate driver (67.27%) and Sungjae Im makes the most birdies (4.28) out of the International Team's players.

Where the USA might have the biggest advantage

Tony Finau hits an iron shot

USA has a big advantage when it comes to iron play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you average out all of the SG rankings for both sides, it is the 'Approach the green' category where the USA has the biggest advantage with a 28+ point advantage in the averages.

The US has three players in the top five of the SG: Approach category this year (Scheffler 1st, Tony Finau 2nd and Collin Morikawa 5th) vs the Internationals' one (Corey Conners 3rd).

All 12 US players rank inside the top 97 of the PGA Tour's Approach statistics, while the Internationals have three players who don't even sit inside the top 133.

The Americans have a combined GIR average of 62.29% vs the Internationals' 60.26%, too.

Image 1 of 2
A table showing USA's statistics for the Presidents Cup
(Image credit: Future)

Max Homa

Max Homa takes a shot during the BMW Championship

Homa has not enjoyed his best season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Homa was a wildcard pick for Jim Furyk and he is surprisingly the Presidents Cup's weakest player statistically this year.

He has a best SG ranking of 28th in the 'Around the green' category, a second-best ranking of 75th in Approach and then 100th, 107th, 117th and 156th in Tee to green, Putting, Total and Off the tee respectively.

Homa has a best finish of 3rd this year on the PGA Tour and just three top-10s from 21 starts. He'll be hoping to find something at Royal Montreal, which he could well do after an impressive Ryder Cup debut last year in Rome where he won 3.5 points from 5 matches.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸