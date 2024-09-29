Presidents Cup Sunday Singles Tee Times And Matches

We are set for an enthralling fifth and final session of the Presidents Cup at as the 24 players compete in 12 matches of Sunday singles.

With 12 more points still up for grabs at the Royal Montreal Golf Club match, the team that reaches 15 points will be the winner.

The teams began Saturday's session of four-ball and foursomes locked together at 5-5 after a clean sweep in the opening session for Jim Furyk's Americans was matched by Mike Weir's Internationals the following day.

The US then took control again with 3-1 victories in both Saturday sessions to make the team the hot favorites to retain the trophy. Despite that, there is still plenty of work to be done, with more twists and turns all but guaranteed on the final day, which will see some eye-catching matches.

Getting the action underway will be Xander Schauffele, who won two of this year's four Majors, vs former World No.1 Jason Day. They begin at 9.02am ET (2.02pm BST).

Xander Schauffele faces Jason Day in the Sunday singles (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 9.26am ET (2.26pm BST), one of the most attractive matches of the 12 begins with two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler taking on Hideki Matsuyama, who won the Augusta National Major in 2021.

Another big match sees two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa take on Adam Scott, who became the International team's all-time record points scorer with his win in his Friday foursomes encounter alongside Taylor Pendrith as they beat Morikawa and Sahith Theegala.

The pair head out at 10.55am ET (3.55pm BST) before Max Homa and Mackenzie Hughes are the last to begin at 11.19 ET (4.19 BST).

Below is the full list of tee times and matches for the Sunday singles session of the Presidents Cup.

Adam Scott us up against Collin Morikawa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Presidents Cup Sunday Singles And Matches

ET (BST)