Presidents Cup Sunday Singles Tee Times And Matches
Scottie Scheffler takes on Hideki Matsuyama in one of the standout matches in the all-important Sunday singles in the Presidents Cup
We are set for an enthralling fifth and final session of the Presidents Cup at as the 24 players compete in 12 matches of Sunday singles.
With 12 more points still up for grabs at the Royal Montreal Golf Club match, the team that reaches 15 points will be the winner.
The teams began Saturday's session of four-ball and foursomes locked together at 5-5 after a clean sweep in the opening session for Jim Furyk's Americans was matched by Mike Weir's Internationals the following day.
The US then took control again with 3-1 victories in both Saturday sessions to make the team the hot favorites to retain the trophy. Despite that, there is still plenty of work to be done, with more twists and turns all but guaranteed on the final day, which will see some eye-catching matches.
Getting the action underway will be Xander Schauffele, who won two of this year's four Majors, vs former World No.1 Jason Day. They begin at 9.02am ET (2.02pm BST).
At 9.26am ET (2.26pm BST), one of the most attractive matches of the 12 begins with two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler taking on Hideki Matsuyama, who won the Augusta National Major in 2021.
Another big match sees two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa take on Adam Scott, who became the International team's all-time record points scorer with his win in his Friday foursomes encounter alongside Taylor Pendrith as they beat Morikawa and Sahith Theegala.
The pair head out at 10.55am ET (3.55pm BST) before Max Homa and Mackenzie Hughes are the last to begin at 11.19 ET (4.19 BST).
Below is the full list of tee times and matches for the Sunday singles session of the Presidents Cup.
Presidents Cup Sunday Singles And Matches
ET (BST)
- 9.02am (2.02pm): Xander Schauffele vs Jason Day
- 9.14am (2.14pm): Sam Burns vs Tom Kim
- 9.26am (2.26pm): Scottie Scheffler vs Hideki Matsuyama
- 9.38am (2.38pm): Russell Henley vs Sungjae Im
- 9.50am (2.50pm): Patrick Cantlay vs Taylor Pendrith
- 10.02am (3.02pm): Keegan Bradley vs Si Woo Kim
- 10.19am (3.19pm): Tony Finau vs Corey Conners
- 10.31am (3.31pm): Wyndham Clark vs Min Woo Lee
- 10.43am (3.43pm): Sahith Theegala vs Byeong Hun An
- 10.55am (3.55pm): Collin Morikawa vs Adam Scott
- 11.07am (4.07pm): Brian Harman vs Christiaan Bezuidenhourt
- 11.19am (4.19pm): Max Homa vs Mackenzie Hughes
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
