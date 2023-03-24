Poulter Just Makes The Cut In Hong Kong To Keep Open Hopes Alive

Ian Poulter's chances of qualifying for the Open Championship are still alive - but only just as he just made the cut by a shot at the World City Championship in Hong Kong.

The Englishman is playing in the Asian Tour event in the hope of a top-four finish that will book him a place at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in July.

The 47-year-old won the Hong Kong Open in 2010 and had a solid start in round one, but found life a bit tougher on Friday as he just about made the cut.

Poulter carded a two-over round of 72 to finish level par after two rounds, and just about make the weekend right on the number as players on +1 ended up being cut.

A one-over front nine put Poulter in a spot of trouble, and a further bogey at 12 made the situation even more serious.

He picked up a shot right away though on 13 before another dropped shot on 15 made for a nervous ending, as three straight pars secured his spot for the weekend.

It still gives Poulter a mountain to climb to book his spot at Hoylake though, with the local youngster Taichi Kho leading on -12 and fourth-placed Yoseop Seo sitting on seven under.

Hong Kong's Kho produced a second successive 64 to put himself in pole position for the title and an Open spot - with the 22-year-old only making it onto the Asian Tour in January.

“Yeah, just a really great round of golf and I putted really well today,” said Kho. “And you know like I said yesterday, I’m just gonna go out there and try my best on every shot and that’s exactly what I did.

"And I was able to roll a few putts in and it added up to a total of 64, so very happy with the day.”