Police Ready For Potential 'Just Stop Oil' Protests At Open Championship

After disruptions by activist group Just Stop Oil at high profile sports events through the spring and summer, SportsLens asked their traders to assess the likelihood of Just Stop Oil actions at future events. The Open Championship came out as favourite to be targeted with a 4/7 chance of the event being affected by a protest.

Merseyside police will be part of a large-scale security effort at Hoylake to prevent any disruption occurring. With over 260,000 spectators attending the championship through the week, it’s a significant task. Just Stop Oil has already targeted the Grand National, the World Snooker Championship, the Ashes and Wimbledon in 2023.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Mark Wiggins of Merseyside Police explained the huge amount of work undertaken in conjunction with The R&A to ensure the event runs smoothly.

“The public should expect to see high visibility policing across the event as we complement and support other security agencies. There are a number of plans and processes in place to deal with any incidents that may arise and to prevent any significant or ongoing disruption to spectators and local residents and businesses," he said.

“Anti-social behaviour, disorder and criminal activity will not be tolerated, and we will be robust with anyone who behaves in such a manner. Visitors can help the organisers by giving themselves extra time to get to the course, arriving in good time and limiting the number of bags and other items they bring along. They should also expect to undergo the normal security checks, including bag searches.”

Chief Superintendent Wiggins went on to explain that there will also be plain clothes officers operating at Hoylake.

“Additionally, we will be deploying Project Servator officers in uniform and plain-clothes. These officers are specially trained to spot the tell-tale signs that someone may have criminal intent, such as gathering information that may help them plan or prepare to commit a crime,” he said.

“During deployments, officers will encourage the public, including people working in local businesses and event security staff, to be extra eyes and ears, and report anything suspicious. If you do see a Project Servator deployment, there's nothing to worry about. Feel free to talk to officers, they will be happy to explain what they are doing.”

Fathers For Justice campaigner struck at Hoylake in 2006 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Open at Royal Liverpool has been targeted by protesters before. In 2006, Fathers for Justice campaigners threw purple dye onto the 18th green at the end of the final round. Just Stop Oil campaigners have used coloured dye in their protests and there would be a concern such action could damage the putting surfaces at Hoylake.

In his press conference on Tuesday, Jon Rahm was asked about the Just Stop Oil protests and whether he would be prepared to intervene to stop a protestor. He wasn't going to commit either way...

"I really don't know. I've seen a couple of those things. I know they're going for an impact. I saw a couple of them intervening in Wimbledon, and obviously this looks like it could be a perfect spot," he said. "You don't want to disrupt play, which they're trying, so if it happens where I'm at, I'm obviously going to try to clean up as quickly as possible so we can resume play. That's all I can say."

Rahm was also clear that it would be highly dangerous for protesters to try to get in the way of play.

"I can assure you is you don't want to get hit by a golf ball," he said. "Whether it's on purpose or even by accident, you don't want to be caught in the middle of that."