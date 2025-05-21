This Scarily Tight Fairway On The Asian Tour This Week Will Give Average Golfers Nightmares
If a video from commentator Timmy Constantine Low is to go by, players at the Kolon Korea Open will have some incredibly narrow fairways to deal with this week
Golf courses provide tests in various ways and, for this week, it appears La Vie Est Belle's Dunes Course has one particular aspect protecting its layout.
The Asian Tour is in South Korea this week for the Kolon Korea Open and, if this social media post from broadcaster Timmy Constantine Low is to go by, it will be a week to get the tee shots going straight.
Let it be known that the fairways this week at the Korea Open aren’t the widest 😅@asiantourgolf pic.twitter.com/MKVMopZIKFMay 21, 2025
Yes, there is in fact a fairway there!
The 16th hole at La Vie Est Belle is a 600-yard par 5 and, for this week, it appears that the fairway is no wider than a runway. What's more, with thick rough left and water right, it makes the tee shot even harder.
Measuring 7,352 yards, the course is on the longer side and, looking at the map, water is in play for 11 of the 18 holes.
Being a new venue for the Asian Tour, it'll be interesting to see what the best players on the circuit are able to produce, score-wise.
A post shared by Asian Tour (@asiantour)
A photo posted by on
What we do know is that, in terms of the layout, it's the first forest-based dune course in Korea and draws inspiration from the golf courses in Scotland.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It's the first time La Vie Est Belle has staged the Korea Open in its 67-year history, with Hanyang Country Club and Woo Jeong Hills Country Club previously hosting. In that time, former champions included Vijay Singh, Sergio Garcia, John Daly and K.J. Choi.
Along with the $360,000 first prize, the winner, or the leading player not already exempt, will secure a spot at The Open Championship in July.
As of writing, Ryan Peake secured a spot in the Major after his New Zealand Open victory on the Asian Tour. Other players who also wrapped up places via the circuit are Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed and Jason Kokrak, who finished in the top three of the International Series Macau.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Oakmont Country Club: 8 Facts About The 2025 US Open Course
The Pennsylvania layout is hosting the US Open for a 10th time in 2025 - here are a handful more facts about Oakmont Country Club you might not already know
-
Forget Push Ups And Squats – Try 3 Simple Tips To Gain 10 Yards Off The Tee
Gain 10 yards off the tee without the need for tiresome workouts and lengthy gym sessions – Top 50 Coach John Jacobs has the perfect distance-boosting formula
-
Thrift-Shop Putter Helps LIV Golf's Lucas Herbert Land International Series Japan Title
The Ripper GC man carded the lowest round on Sunday - helped by only 23 putts from a recent purchase - to score his first Asian Tour title by five strokes
-
Carlos Ortiz 'Overjoyed' To Earn Open Championship Spot After Pulling Away From LIV Rivals During International Series Macau Victory
The Mexican finished with a blistering six-under 64 to earn his second Asian Tour prize and clinch a spot at the 153rd Open Championship
-
YouTuber Luke Kwon Makes Asian Tour Cut On The Number After Dramatic Run To The Line
The former Good Good member looked to be missing out on weekend golf at the International Series Macau prior to a late birdie blast coming home...
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard At International Series Macau - Open Spots Up For Grabs As Multiple LIV Pros In Contention Going Into Final Day
After a busy Moving Day at Macau Golf and Country Club, a number of LIV golfers are in contention for the victory and a potential spot at The Open Championship
-
International Series Macau Prize Money Payout 2025
The second International Series event takes place at Macau Golf and Country Club, and there's more than just a $2 million tournament purse up for grabs
-
YouTube Golf Star Luke Kwon Set For Professional Golf Return
Luke Kwon is in the field for the New Zealand Open, with the former PGA Tour China winner and Good Good star set to feature at Millbrook Golf Resort
-
Final LIV Golf Leaderboard At The International Series India
Many LIV Golf players were in the field for the elevated Asian Tour event, and there were mixed fortunes among the group – here are the details
-
American Pro Claims Four-Shot Win Over Bryson DeChambeau At International Series India
Former World No.1 amateur, Ollie Schniederjans roared to his second pro victory, besting the likes of DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann on the Asian Tour