This Scarily Tight Fairway On The Asian Tour This Week Will Give Average Golfers Nightmares

Golf courses provide tests in various ways and, for this week, it appears La Vie Est Belle's Dunes Course has one particular aspect protecting its layout.

The Asian Tour is in South Korea this week for the Kolon Korea Open and, if this social media post from broadcaster Timmy Constantine Low is to go by, it will be a week to get the tee shots going straight.

Let it be known that the fairways this week at the Korea Open aren’t the widest 😅@asiantourgolf pic.twitter.com/MKVMopZIKFMay 21, 2025

Yes, there is in fact a fairway there!

The 16th hole at La Vie Est Belle is a 600-yard par 5 and, for this week, it appears that the fairway is no wider than a runway. What's more, with thick rough left and water right, it makes the tee shot even harder.

Measuring 7,352 yards, the course is on the longer side and, looking at the map, water is in play for 11 of the 18 holes.

Being a new venue for the Asian Tour, it'll be interesting to see what the best players on the circuit are able to produce, score-wise.

What we do know is that, in terms of the layout, it's the first forest-based dune course in Korea and draws inspiration from the golf courses in Scotland.

It's the first time La Vie Est Belle has staged the Korea Open in its 67-year history, with Hanyang Country Club and Woo Jeong Hills Country Club previously hosting. In that time, former champions included Vijay Singh, Sergio Garcia, John Daly and K.J. Choi.

Along with the $360,000 first prize, the winner, or the leading player not already exempt, will secure a spot at The Open Championship in July.

As of writing, Ryan Peake secured a spot in the Major after his New Zealand Open victory on the Asian Tour. Other players who also wrapped up places via the circuit are Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed and Jason Kokrak, who finished in the top three of the International Series Macau.