This Scarily Tight Fairway On The Asian Tour This Week Will Give Average Golfers Nightmares

If a video from commentator Timmy Constantine Low is to go by, players at the Kolon Korea Open will have some incredibly narrow fairways to deal with this week

A 16th hole tee marker, with a close up of the 16th fairway
(Image credit: Timmy Constantine Low - X: @theblondedragon)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Golf courses provide tests in various ways and, for this week, it appears La Vie Est Belle's Dunes Course has one particular aspect protecting its layout.

The Asian Tour is in South Korea this week for the Kolon Korea Open and, if this social media post from broadcaster Timmy Constantine Low is to go by, it will be a week to get the tee shots going straight.

Yes, there is in fact a fairway there!

The 16th hole at La Vie Est Belle is a 600-yard par 5 and, for this week, it appears that the fairway is no wider than a runway. What's more, with thick rough left and water right, it makes the tee shot even harder.

Measuring 7,352 yards, the course is on the longer side and, looking at the map, water is in play for 11 of the 18 holes.

Being a new venue for the Asian Tour, it'll be interesting to see what the best players on the circuit are able to produce, score-wise.

A post shared by Asian Tour (@asiantour)

A photo posted by on

What we do know is that, in terms of the layout, it's the first forest-based dune course in Korea and draws inspiration from the golf courses in Scotland.

It's the first time La Vie Est Belle has staged the Korea Open in its 67-year history, with Hanyang Country Club and Woo Jeong Hills Country Club previously hosting. In that time, former champions included Vijay Singh, Sergio Garcia, John Daly and K.J. Choi.

Along with the $360,000 first prize, the winner, or the leading player not already exempt, will secure a spot at The Open Championship in July.

As of writing, Ryan Peake secured a spot in the Major after his New Zealand Open victory on the Asian Tour. Other players who also wrapped up places via the circuit are Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed and Jason Kokrak, who finished in the top three of the International Series Macau.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸