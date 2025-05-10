Greg Norman Details Scary Shattered Windscreen Incident In Private Jet
The former LIV Golf CEO revealed details of the incident, which occurred on a flight from California to Florida, on Instagram
Greg Norman has revealed details of a scary incident while travelling on his private jet, when the windscreen shattered.
The former LIV Golf CEO posted an image of the damaged windscreen on his Instagram account, and explained that the incident, which took place on Friday, occurred while he was flying between Los Angeles in California and Palm Beach in Florida, forcing the plane to return to LAX airport.
He wrote: “Flight LAX - PBI loud pop = shattered windscreen. Only the second time in 40yrs of private travel. Returned to LAX to the professionals to make sure all ok. Thanks all.”
Norman stepped away from his role with LIV Golf in January with former CEO of Merlin Entertainments Scott O’Neil replacing the Australian.
However, he has remained in the public eye. LIV Golf confirmed he would remain involved with the circuit despite handing over the reins to O’Neil, while it didn’t take him long to find a new role, joining the organising committee for the 2032 Olympics, which will be held in Brisbane in his native Queensland. Then, in March, it was announced that he had joined Caddy Time, an app that connects players to caddies, as a Brand Ambassador.
Norman has also seen plenty of the world since leaving his position as LIV Golf CEO, including visits to India’s Taj Mahal, the Bahamas and Tokyo.
Meanwhile, just two days before the incident on his private jet, Norman celebrated his wife Kirsten’s birthday, writing on Instagram: Happy B-Day to this most amazing beautiful person who brings joy and brightens the life of all who know her and is my rock I am blessed to have as my partner in life."
Shortly after being replaced as LIV Golf CEO, Norman revealed to Australian Golf Digest that his last official day as a LIV employee will be August 31, although he will remain on the board. Norman also revealed that he was hoping to double his portfolio of golf courses as part of the next chapter of his career.
