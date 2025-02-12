PIF Saudi Ladies International Prize Money Payout 2025
A field of 112 competes for one of the largest purses of the season at Riyadh Golf Club, and there’s a big change to the format for the 2025 edition
One of the most lucrative tournaments in women’s golf returns with the PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club – the second big event to be held at the course in a week after the LIV Golf season-opener.
The purse is identical to the last two editions, as the field competes for $5m - $1m more than the two opening LPGA Tour events of the season combined.
However, this year, there is a big change to the format. In previous years, the action has comprised 72 holes of strokeplay, but it’s all change for 2025, with a team element added.
The first two days of action features both an individual strokeplay competition and team format over 36 holes.
In the opening two rounds, the field of 112 will be split into 28 teams of four competing in a four-ball format as they challenge for the team title. Team captains were selected from the official Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings on Monday 3 February. Each captain selected one player, with the third and fourth players chosen at random.
The best two gross scores from each team on each hole will count towards the team score, with $500,000 awarded to the winners.
The third round sees the top 60 and ties from the first two days progress, where an individual champion will be crowned. Those players will be competing for a share of the remaining $4.5m of the prize money.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is the prize money payout for the PIF Saudi Ladies International.
PIF Saudi Ladies International Individual Prize Money Payout 2025
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$675,000
|2nd
|$405,000
|3rd
|$270,000
|4th
|$202,500
|5th
|$162,000
|6th
|$139,500
|7th
|$126,000
|8th
|$112,500
|9th
|$108,000
|10th
|$103,500
|11th
|$99,000
|12th
|$94,500
|13th
|$90,000
|14th
|$85,500
|15th
|$81,000
|16th
|$78,500
|17th
|$76,500
|18th
|$74,250
|19th
|$72,000
|20th
|$69,750
|21st
|$66,600
|22nd
|$64,350
|23rd
|$62,150
|24th
|$59,850
|25th
|$57,600
|26th
|$55,350
|27th
|$52,650
|28th
|$50,400
|29th
|$48,150
|30th
|$45,900
|31st
|$44,100
|32nd
|$41,850
|33rd
|$40,050
|34th
|$38,700
|35th
|$37,350
|36th
|$36,000
|37th
|$34,500
|38th
|$33,300
|39th
|$31,950
|40th
|$30,600
|41st
|$29,250
|42nd
|$27,900
|43rd
|$26,550
|44th
|$25,200
|45th
|$24,300
|46th
|$23,400
|47th
|$22,500
|48th
|$21,600
|49th
|$21,150
|50th
|$20,700
|51st
|$19,800
|52nd
|$18,900
|53rd
|$18,000
|54th
|$17,550
|55th
|$16,650
|56th
|$15,300
|57th
|$14,850
|58th
|$14,400
|59th
|$13,950
|60th
|$13,500
PIF Saudi Ladies International Team Prize Money Payout 2025
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$140,000
|2nd
|$80,000
|3rd
|$40,000
|4th
|$20,000
|5th
|$17,500
|6th
|$14,500
|7th
|$14,000
|8th
|$13,500
|9th
|$13,000
|10th
|$12,500
|11th
|$12,000
|12th
|$11,750
|13th
|$11,500
|14th
|$11,250
|15th
|$10,750
|16th
|$10,500
|17th
|$10,000
|18th
|$9,250
|19th
|$8,750
|20th
|$8,500
|21st
|$4,500
|22nd
|$3,750
|23rd
|$3,750
|24th
|$3,750
|25th
|$3,750
|26th
|$3,750
|27th
|$3,750
|28th
|$3,750
Who Are The Star Names In The PIF Saudi Ladies International?
Patty Tavatanakit made it look easy in 2024 on her way to a seven-stroke win, and she defends her title.
Two other previous winners of the tournament are also in the field - 2020 champion Emily Kristine Pedersen and Georgia Hall, who lifted the trophy two years later. Another player with recent success in Riyadh is Charley Hull, who won individual honors in last November’s Aramco Team Series event held at the same course.
Those three players all competed for Team Europe at the 2024 Solheim Cup, and they are joined by four of their teammates from the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club match, Linn Grant, Esther Henseleit, Carlota Ciganda and Albane Valenzuela.
Other world-class players in the field include Ruoning Yin, 2024 CME Group Tour Championship winner Jeeno Thitikul and Major winner Danielle Kang. Chiara Tamburlini, who won the LET Order of Merit in 2024, also appears.
Who’s In The Field For The PIF Saudi Ladies International?
There are some world-class players in the field, including defending champion Patty Tavatanakit, along with former winners Emily Kristine Pedersen and Georgia Hall. Charley Hull, Ruoning Yin and Jeeno Thitikul are among the other big names to compete.
What Is The Format For The PIF Saudi Ladies International?
The event takes place over three rounds, with an individual and team competition over the first two. A total of 28 teams of four competes in the first 36 holes of four-ball before a winning team is crowned. The top 60 players and ties progress to the final round of individual strokeplay as they compete to become individual champion.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Adidas Adizero ZG Shoe Review
Dan Parker takes Adidas' newest ultra-lightweight spikeless golf shoe onto the golf course for a thorough test - is this the brand's best performance shoe of recent years?
By Dan Parker Published
-
Genesis Invitational Tee Times 2025: Rounds One And Two
Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend his title at the Genesis Invitational, as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth headline at Torrey Pines
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘It’s A Lose Lose Situation’ - Graeme McDowell Suggests Simple Way To End Slow Play
According to reports, rounds at the LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup never surpassed 4.5 hours, which prompted Graeme McDowell to suggest an easy way to combat slow play
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Genesis Invitational Prize Money Payout 2025
Tiger Woods is one of a star-studded field competing for one of the largest prize money payouts of the PGA Tour season
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘It’s The Impact That We Can Make And Kind Of Disrupt The Golfing World A Little Bit More In A Positive Way To Empower Women’ - Suzann Pettersen Launches New Agency
The two-time Major winner has announced the launch of VOXA, a talent management company 'focused on advancing the impact and value of the world’s best female athletes'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Yealimi Noh Claims Maiden LPGA Tour Title At Founders Cup
The 23-year-old held off two-time Major winner Jin-Young Ko in an epic final round tussle to secure a maiden LPGA Tour title at the Founders Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Finally' - Nelly Korda 'Excited' By LPGA Tour's New Slow Play Crackdown
The World No.1 is in support for the LPGA Tour's new policy to fine players money and shots for going over their allotted time
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Defending Champion Lottie Woad Included As Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 Field Confirmed
Each of the top-50 eligible players have accepted invitations to compete, with the final round taking place at Augusta National the week before the 89th Masters
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LPGA Tour To Crack Down On Slow Play After Charley Hull And Nelly Korda Comments
The LPGA Tour has announced a number of measures to combat slow play, with the circuit set to enforce more penalties on those who don't follow the guidelines
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Founders Cup Prize Money Payout 2025
The 2025 Founders Cup has moved to a new course and date in the LPGA Tour calendar - it also features a smaller prize purse compared to last time out...
By Jonny Leighfield Published