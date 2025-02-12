PIF Saudi Ladies International Prize Money Payout 2025

One of the most lucrative tournaments in women’s golf returns with the PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club – the second big event to be held at the course in a week after the LIV Golf season-opener.

The purse is identical to the last two editions, as the field competes for $5m - $1m more than the two opening LPGA Tour events of the season combined.

However, this year, there is a big change to the format. In previous years, the action has comprised 72 holes of strokeplay, but it’s all change for 2025, with a team element added.

The first two days of action features both an individual strokeplay competition and team format over 36 holes.

In the opening two rounds, the field of 112 will be split into 28 teams of four competing in a four-ball format as they challenge for the team title. Team captains were selected from the official Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings on Monday 3 February. Each captain selected one player, with the third and fourth players chosen at random.

The best two gross scores from each team on each hole will count towards the team score, with $500,000 awarded to the winners.

The third round sees the top 60 and ties from the first two days progress, where an individual champion will be crowned. Those players will be competing for a share of the remaining $4.5m of the prize money.

Below is the prize money payout for the PIF Saudi Ladies International.

PIF Saudi Ladies International Individual Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $675,000 2nd $405,000 3rd $270,000 4th $202,500 5th $162,000 6th $139,500 7th $126,000 8th $112,500 9th $108,000 10th $103,500 11th $99,000 12th $94,500 13th $90,000 14th $85,500 15th $81,000 16th $78,500 17th $76,500 18th $74,250 19th $72,000 20th $69,750 21st $66,600 22nd $64,350 23rd $62,150 24th $59,850 25th $57,600 26th $55,350 27th $52,650 28th $50,400 29th $48,150 30th $45,900 31st $44,100 32nd $41,850 33rd $40,050 34th $38,700 35th $37,350 36th $36,000 37th $34,500 38th $33,300 39th $31,950 40th $30,600 41st $29,250 42nd $27,900 43rd $26,550 44th $25,200 45th $24,300 46th $23,400 47th $22,500 48th $21,600 49th $21,150 50th $20,700 51st $19,800 52nd $18,900 53rd $18,000 54th $17,550 55th $16,650 56th $15,300 57th $14,850 58th $14,400 59th $13,950 60th $13,500

PIF Saudi Ladies International Team Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $140,000 2nd $80,000 3rd $40,000 4th $20,000 5th $17,500 6th $14,500 7th $14,000 8th $13,500 9th $13,000 10th $12,500 11th $12,000 12th $11,750 13th $11,500 14th $11,250 15th $10,750 16th $10,500 17th $10,000 18th $9,250 19th $8,750 20th $8,500 21st $4,500 22nd $3,750 23rd $3,750 24th $3,750 25th $3,750 26th $3,750 27th $3,750 28th $3,750

Who Are The Star Names In The PIF Saudi Ladies International?

Charley Hull is one of several world-class players competing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patty Tavatanakit made it look easy in 2024 on her way to a seven-stroke win, and she defends her title.

Two other previous winners of the tournament are also in the field - 2020 champion Emily Kristine Pedersen and Georgia Hall, who lifted the trophy two years later. Another player with recent success in Riyadh is Charley Hull, who won individual honors in last November’s Aramco Team Series event held at the same course.

Those three players all competed for Team Europe at the 2024 Solheim Cup, and they are joined by four of their teammates from the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club match, Linn Grant, Esther Henseleit, Carlota Ciganda and Albane Valenzuela.

Other world-class players in the field include Ruoning Yin, 2024 CME Group Tour Championship winner Jeeno Thitikul and Major winner Danielle Kang. Chiara Tamburlini, who won the LET Order of Merit in 2024, also appears.

