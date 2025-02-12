PIF Saudi Ladies International Prize Money Payout 2025

A field of 112 competes for one of the largest purses of the season at Riyadh Golf Club, and there’s a big change to the format for the 2025 edition

Patty Tavatanakit with the Saudi Ladies International trophy
Patty Tavatanakit defends her title
Mike Hall
One of the most lucrative tournaments in women’s golf returns with the PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club – the second big event to be held at the course in a week after the LIV Golf season-opener.

The purse is identical to the last two editions, as the field competes for $5m - $1m more than the two opening LPGA Tour events of the season combined.

However, this year, there is a big change to the format. In previous years, the action has comprised 72 holes of strokeplay, but it’s all change for 2025, with a team element added.

The first two days of action features both an individual strokeplay competition and team format over 36 holes.

In the opening two rounds, the field of 112 will be split into 28 teams of four competing in a four-ball format as they challenge for the team title. Team captains were selected from the official Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings on Monday 3 February. Each captain selected one player, with the third and fourth players chosen at random.

The best two gross scores from each team on each hole will count towards the team score, with $500,000 awarded to the winners.

The third round sees the top 60 and ties from the first two days progress, where an individual champion will be crowned. Those players will be competing for a share of the remaining $4.5m of the prize money.

Below is the prize money payout for the PIF Saudi Ladies International.

PIF Saudi Ladies International Individual Prize Money Payout 2025

PositionPrize Money
1st$675,000
2nd$405,000
3rd$270,000
4th$202,500
5th$162,000
6th$139,500
7th$126,000
8th$112,500
9th$108,000
10th$103,500
11th$99,000
12th$94,500
13th$90,000
14th$85,500
15th$81,000
16th$78,500
17th$76,500
18th$74,250
19th$72,000
20th$69,750
21st$66,600
22nd$64,350
23rd$62,150
24th$59,850
25th$57,600
26th$55,350
27th$52,650
28th$50,400
29th$48,150
30th$45,900
31st$44,100
32nd$41,850
33rd$40,050
34th$38,700
35th$37,350
36th$36,000
37th$34,500
38th$33,300
39th$31,950
40th$30,600
41st$29,250
42nd$27,900
43rd$26,550
44th$25,200
45th$24,300
46th$23,400
47th$22,500
48th$21,600
49th$21,150
50th$20,700
51st$19,800
52nd$18,900
53rd$18,000
54th$17,550
55th$16,650
56th$15,300
57th$14,850
58th$14,400
59th$13,950
60th$13,500

PIF Saudi Ladies International Team Prize Money Payout 2025

PositionPrize Money
1st$140,000
2nd$80,000
3rd$40,000
4th$20,000
5th$17,500
6th$14,500
7th$14,000
8th$13,500
9th$13,000
10th$12,500
11th$12,000
12th$11,750
13th$11,500
14th$11,250
15th$10,750
16th$10,500
17th$10,000
18th$9,250
19th$8,750
20th$8,500
21st$4,500
22nd$3,750
23rd$3,750
24th$3,750
25th$3,750
26th$3,750
27th$3,750
28th$3,750

Who Are The Star Names In The PIF Saudi Ladies International?

Charley Hull takes a shot at the Founders Cup

Charley Hull is one of several world-class players competing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patty Tavatanakit made it look easy in 2024 on her way to a seven-stroke win, and she defends her title.

Two other previous winners of the tournament are also in the field - 2020 champion Emily Kristine Pedersen and Georgia Hall, who lifted the trophy two years later. Another player with recent success in Riyadh is Charley Hull, who won individual honors in last November’s Aramco Team Series event held at the same course.

Those three players all competed for Team Europe at the 2024 Solheim Cup, and they are joined by four of their teammates from the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club match, Linn Grant, Esther Henseleit, Carlota Ciganda and Albane Valenzuela.

Other world-class players in the field include Ruoning Yin, 2024 CME Group Tour Championship winner Jeeno Thitikul and Major winner Danielle Kang. Chiara Tamburlini, who won the LET Order of Merit in 2024, also appears.

Who’s In The Field For The PIF Saudi Ladies International?

There are some world-class players in the field, including defending champion Patty Tavatanakit, along with former winners Emily Kristine Pedersen and Georgia Hall. Charley Hull, Ruoning Yin and Jeeno Thitikul are among the other big names to compete.

What Is The Format For The PIF Saudi Ladies International?

The event takes place over three rounds, with an individual and team competition over the first two. A total of 28 teams of four competes in the first 36 holes of four-ball before a winning team is crowned. The top 60 players and ties progress to the final round of individual strokeplay as they compete to become individual champion.

