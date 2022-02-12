WATCH: Sam Ryder Aces The 16th Hole At Phoenix Open
Not only was the hole-in-one his first on the PGA Tour, but also the 10th at the iconic 16th hole
The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale has produced some memorable moments over the years, and now, during the third round of the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open, American, Sam Ryder, can add his name to the list, with the 32-year-old producing a hole-in-one at 'The Coliseum'.
Coming to the 16th, Ryder had been two-over-par for his round. However, he would find the bottom of the cup for his first ever hole-in-one on the PGA Tour and the 10th ever registered at the 16th.
The hole-in-one obviously and, understandably, caused a mental reaction from the 20,000 raucous fans surrounding the par-3, with cans and cups of beer being thrown from the stands onto the green and surrounding areas.
Watch the incredible video below:
🗣 ACE ON 16 🗣What a place for @SamRyderSU's first ace on TOUR! pic.twitter.com/5AemLzhVG2February 12, 2022
The last hole-in-one we had seen at the 16th came from Francesco Molinari in 2015. However, 2,851 shots later, it would be Ryder who added himself to the role of honour, with the ace moving him to six-under-par for the tournament.
The American now joins the likes of Tiger Woods, Hal Sutton, Steve Stricker and Jarrod Lyle, with the hole-in-one producing one of the craziest reactions that you will likely ever see on a golf course!
Rain delay. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/iTg3ftTOTGFebruary 12, 2022
