WATCH: Carlos Ortiz Makes History At Phoenix Open With Ace-Eagle Run

In the tournament's history, no-one had ever made a hole-in-one at the 16th and then an eagle at the 17th. Now, during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Carlos Ortiz becomes the first, as he followed his 9-iron ace, with an eagle at the driveable par-4.

Beginning on the back nine, the Mexican started perfectly, birdieing the first two holes of his round to move to five-under-par for the tournament. However, it was the 16th where he really made his move.

Watch the incredible ace below:

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Striking his 9-iron, the 30-year-old instantly grabbed his tee, almost thinking the shot he struck wasn't going to be good enough. However, it was, with the ball landing perfectly on the green and rolling into the hole like a putt.

Once again, there were wild celebrations, with fans throwing hundreds and hundreds of beer cans onto the 16th green as they watched Ortiz make the 11th ever hole-in-one at 'The Coliseum'.

Ortiz didn't stop there though, because, following his hole-in-one, the Mexican came to the short 17th, with his tee shot finding the green at the tricky driveable par-4. Not only was this an amazing shot following his ace, but Ortiz would go on to hole his eagle putt, jumping from five to nine-under par in just two holes.

Watch his eagle below: