Phil Mickelson's LIV Golf Team Hy Flyers GC Unveils New Logo

With the new LIV Golf season less than two months away, one of its 12 teams, Hy Flyers GC, has unveiled a fresh look with a new logo.

The official X account of Phil Mickelson’s team revealed the new design with a 14-second video showcasing it.

The new logo is markedly different to the one the team used on its apparel throughout the 2023 season. It remains white on a black background, but features the letter “H” more prominently at the top and centre of a symbol that appears to represent wings.

Refresh for 2024. pic.twitter.com/oQBl2c0oVwDecember 20, 2023 See more

In contrast, the previous logo featured a reflected pair of Fs, and the change comes six months after it was reported that LIV Golf and Hy Flyers GC was being sued by Argentinian corporation Cool Brands Supply over the logo.

The federal trademark infringement lawsuit concerned the corporation’s 20-year-old logo for skateboarding, footwear and apparel brand Fallen, and claimed the Hy Flyers GC logo was “nearly identical.”

The previous Hy Flyers GC logo was the subject of legal action (Image credit: Getty Images)

The lawsuit, which was filed at US District Court in New Jersey in June, also said: “The similarities between the two marks, particularly when used on clothing, are striking, and are confusing consumers and causing damage to Plaintiff’s senior mark and brand. Plaintiff previously demanded that Defendants cease use of their infringing logo, and they refused.” It also described the adoption and use of the HyFlyers GC logo as "reckless and inexplicable."

The new logo is now the third used by Mickelson’s team. In LIV Golf’s inaugural season, the design featured a separate "H" and "F".

The first Hy Flyers GC logo featured a separate H and F (Image credit: Getty Images)

The announcement of the new logo is not the only thing that has changed with Mickelson’s team in recent days. Earlier in the week, it was confirmed that Andy Ogletree had joined the team as a replacement for the relegated James Piot.

Ogletree finished top of the Asian Tour's International Series Order of Merit, guaranteeing him a place in the 2024 League. He joins Mickelson, Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele to complete the line-up for the 2024 season, where the players will be aiming to help the team finish higher than its final position of ninth in 2023.

The 2024 season begins on 2 February with LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico.

