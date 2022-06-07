Phil Mickelson Reveals ‘Reckless’ And ‘Embarrassing’ Gambling Addiction

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Phil Mickelson has given his first interview ahead of a return to competitive action at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Centurion Club where he opened up about the “reckless” and “embarrassing” gambling addiction that he “needed to address.”



Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Mickelson said: “My gambling got to a point of being reckless and embarrassing. I had to address it. And I’ve been addressing it for a number of years. And for hundreds of hours of therapy. I feel good where I’m at there. My family and I are and have been financially secure for some time.”

The American added: “Gambling has been part of my life ever since I can remember. But about a decade ago is when I would say it became reckless. It’s embarrassing. I don’t like that people know. The fact is I’ve been dealing with it for some time. Amy has been very supportive of it and with me and the process. We’re at place after many years where I feel comfortable with where that is. It isn’t a threat to me or my financial security. It was just a number of poor decisions.’’

Mickelson is known for his on-course betting antics during practice and social rounds but it would appear they too have been a contributor to Lefty’s current state. “On the golf course, it’s creating competition,” he said. “But it’s the anxiety, the other things that come across with gambling off the course and addiction off the course that I really needed to address.”

The 51-year-old is purported to have gambling losses in excess of $40m in a four year period between 2010–14.

Lefty has not featured since the Saudi International in February after controversial comments from an upcoming biography were made public, in which the American admitted his involvement with the Saudi-backed Series was purely for leverage against the PGA Tour before declaring the Saudi Arabians as “scary mother f****** to get involved with.”

His comments now seem to be water under the bridge with the American set to tee it up at the Centurion Club later this week. These past four months however, have given him opportunity for reflection. Speaking of this time, Mickelson said: “It's been a tremendous opportunity for me to spend time with Amy and loved ones that I’ve never really had this opportunity to do in my life. I’ve been able to be much more present and engaged when I’m with the people I love. I feel much more health and at peace. I’ve spent a lot of time doing therapy and dealing with issues that I have. But I’ve come away with a balance in my life and a renewed excitement and energy to get back to playing golf.’’

Lefty will join the likes of Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia in the LIV Golf Invitational Series field for the $25m curtain raiser at the Centurion Club.