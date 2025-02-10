How Many Fans Attend LIV Golf Adelaide?

In 2024, over 94,000 fans attended the week's action in Adelaide and, for 2025, a similar number is expected to be present at The Grange Golf Club

It's safe to say that the LIV Golf League's biggest and most popular event has become LIV Golf Adelaide which, for the last two years, has been voted the World's Best Golf Event at the World Golf Awards.

Prior to LIV Golf moving to Adelaide, many commented on how Australia had been starved of professional golf and, at the 2024 edition of the event, a near 100,000 passionate golf fans arrived at The Grange Golf Club to see Ripper GC claim victory on home soil.

For 2025, the normal April date has been moved to a summer spot in mid-February, with organizers reportedly expecting even more fans to pass through the gates at the course which is located just 20 minutes from central Adelaide.

Speaking about the move, Peter Malinauskas, who is the 47th Premier of South Australia, stated: “In order to achieve growth, one of the considerations we put our minds to is what could be achieved around the schedule that might give even more uplift than what was set in the past.”

Pushing it back to May was one consideration, but that brought in weather concerns, so the date was set for February. To add further, South Australia's calendar features a number of sports events around that time, such as the 25th anniversary of the Santos Tour Down Under cycling competition, as well as Adelaide’s festival season getting underway in late February.

Fans celebrate at LIV Golf Adelaide

Ripper GC celebrate at LIV Golf Adelaide

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One aspect that is remaining for 2025 is the 'Watering Hole', which is a stadium-style layout that became popular at the WM Phoenix Open's 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

The par 3 12th is the hole of choice for the 'Watering Hole' and, back in 2023, Chase Koepka made an ace there to send the 5,000 fans surrounding the green into raptures.

At the first LIV Golf League event of 2025, it was Adrian Meronk who claimed a first title on the circuit. Along with the Polish player, Legion XIII GC cruised to a commanding win in the team element.

For Adelaide, Brendan Steele returns to defend his individual title, whilst Cameron Smith's Ripper GC will look to defend their team title that they won on home turf last season.

