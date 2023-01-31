Phil Mickelson Expecting LIV Golf Players To Win DP World Tour Case
Lefty thinks the LIV golf players will win their case to continue playing on the DP World Tour
Phil Mickelson makes his first start of 2023 in Saudi Arabia this week ahead of the LIV Golf League getting underway next month.
Lefty is one of many LIV players teeing it up at the Saudi International, the Asian Tour's flagship event, and he was asked about the dramatic Dubai Desert Classic that concluded on Monday where Rory McIlroy edged out LIV Golf's Patick Reed by a single stroke following a week of controversy between the pair that was dubbed 'teegate'.
"I think that when you have characters in the game, when you have controversy in the game, I think it creates a lot more excitement, a lot more awareness," Phil Mickelson said. "What transpired early in the week with Patrick and Rory added to the excitement level.
"I thought the final round was incredible. Both players played some great golf. Patrick played an incredible final round, and Rory didn't really have his best stuff throughout the day, but he fought hard for the last two to win, and I think that shows a lot about the kind of champion and player he is.
"I thought it was great for the game to have that type of interest, and it's seen interest throughout the globe. That's a really good thing."
A number of other LIV Golf players were in the Dubai field as well as Reed, including Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood, and their futures on the European-based circuit are set to be decided next month at an arbitration panel hearing at Sports Resolutions in London.
Phil Mickelson predicts that the LIV golfers will be successful, which would mean they can continue to play on the DP World Tour and, crucially, earn both world ranking and Ryder Cup points.
"In a couple of weeks I expect that the players, the LIV players, will win their case in the UK, and we'll open the doors for all players to play on the European Tour," Mickelson said.
"There's a very good chance that you'll have more showdowns, more head-to-head competitions like you saw last week in Dubai, and I think that would be a really good thing for the game."
The Saudi International gets underway on Thursday. Harold Varner III defends his title, with two-time winner Dustin Johnson, Open champion Cameron Smith, 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka among the many big names.
