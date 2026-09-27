'There's No Place For That In Our Game' - Scottie Scheffler Makes Surprise Sporting Gesture After Fan Shout At Presidents Cup

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is as competitive as they come, but he wants to win the right way.

A mildly surprising moment during the singles matches of the 2026 Presidents Cup proved that beyond doubt.

Stood on the 14th tee box with a three-up lead over Nico Echavarria, Scheffler pumped a drive right down Broadway and waited for the Colombian to try and follow suit.

Except, during Echavarria's swing, someone in the crowd yelled "let's go Scottie!" which led to the International team member producing a wildly off-target shot. As he did so, Echavarria dropped his driver and turned to the left in disgust.

Immediately, Scheffler sprang forwards and barked in the general direction of the disturbance: "There's no place for that!", making it clear he would not stand for the kind of behavior which may well have led to the fan being ejected.

The action alone was more than respectable by Scheffler, but it was at the end of the hole where the four-time Major winner really showed up.

With Echavarria out of position off the tee and having chipped to the back of the green in three, the three-time PGA Tour winner had 32 feet remaining for par and appeared to be heading 4down with four to play.

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Yet, once Scheffler had narrowly missed his 15-foot birdie putt, the American told Echavarria to pick up his ball and they shared the hole - despite the fact the International player faced an extremely tough par putt.

The action led to on-course reporter John Wood saying: "an absolute touch of class from Scottie Scheffler" on the broadcast. Meanwhile, Scheffler's wife Meredith admitted to Wood she wanted to cry after she heard what her husband had done.

Scheffler may have wondered if he'd made a mistake two holes later when Echavarria chipped in from off the green to extend their match, but the adopted Texan ended up closing it out (3up) to add a full point to the US Team's total.

Speaking to NBC reporter Cara Banks immediately after his match, Scheffler was asked about the incident but was keen to brush it aside.

He said: "There's no place for that in our game and I'll leave it at that."

A classy move from Scottie Scheffler. After a fell yelled in Nico's swing, Scottie conceded a 32-footer to tie the hole. pic.twitter.com/CL6w1fl52sSeptember 27, 2026

Later, he continued: "It's just ridiculous, somebody yelling in his swing off the tee. There's absolutely no place for that.

"You should get 30 seconds to a minute when you're over the ball or getting ready to hit your shot where there's some silence, and it's just frustrating."